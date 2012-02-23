Guess Which City Has The Most Members On Adultery Dating Website Ashley Madison

Photo: By iich on Flickr

The best place to cheat on your spouse may be the nation’s capital.Notorious adultery dating website Ashley Madison recently released information on the U.S. cities with the most members per capita, and Washington D.C. tops the list.



The website says it has around 13 million members in 17 countries around the world; and that membership spiked by a whopping 977 per cent on February 15. It’s even more evidence for the case that wives are most likely to cheat on their husbands the day after Valentine’s Day.

The company’s CEO and founder Noel Biderman said in a statement that it was no surprise that D.C. led the way:

Powerful men and women, particularly those in politics, tend to take multiple ‘risks’ on their way to the top. Taking a risk within their personal life, since they feel they are made of Teflon, is a natural extension. Simply put, the more successful you are, the more prone to cheating you are…and Washington is full of successful people looking for something outside their marriage.

The 10 cities with the most Ashley Madison members per capita are:

Washington, D.C. San Antonio, Texas Phoenix Salt Lake City Oklahoma City, Okla. Pittsburgh Boston Chicago Dallas Orlando, Fla.

On a separate note, Washington D.C. also has the worst drivers in America.

These 12 strip clubs also serve up a delicious meal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.