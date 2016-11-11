Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are by far the top candy in America

America spends way more on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups than any other candy, according to the latest data from Nielsen.

The iconic candy, which recently polled as America’s favourite candy, generated $52 million in US sales in the week ending Oct. 1.

M&M Peanut came second at $37 million, followed by Kit Kat at $36 million, Snickers at $35 million, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate at $28 million, M&M Plain at $27 million, Twix Caramel at $17 million, Skittles at $16 million, Werther’s at $13 million, and Life Savers at $13 million.

Hershey’s claims three of the top ten brands: Reese’s Cups, Kit Kat, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate. The company reported a strong quarter in October thanks in part to the successful launch of Reese’s cups stuffed with Reese’s pieces.

Mars owns the rest of the top ten except for Werther’s, which is owned by the August Storck KG.

