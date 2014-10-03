These Are The 10 Most Popular Brands On Vine

Nike/Vine Nike Football is one of the most popular brand accounts on Vine.

It may not be selling ads yet, but that hasn’t stopped brands jumping in and creating hours and hours of 6-second branded content on Twitter’s short-form video platform, Vine.

The platform introduced Loop counts in July (each video plays endlessly in a loop) so now we can see exactly which Vines have been viewed the most times.

Burst, a UK-based micro-content publishing specialist that works with brands to create content across Vine, Instagram and Snapchat, has helped us pull together the most popular brands on Vine right now.

We’ve stripped out all the sports team and league Vine accounts (otherwise the list would just be populated with endless home run and goal replays) to get an idea of which brands are really killing it with their branded video marketing.

10. Lowe's - 10.1 million Loops Home improvement store Lowe's has managed to turn dull tasks of stripping wallpaper and watering plants into something beautiful with its Vines, executing some fantastic stop-animation wizardry. 9. White House Video - 10.5 million Loops Not an advertiser, but definitely a well-renowned global brand, this account offers a down to earth insight into what goes on inside the White House. 8. Ritz Crackers - 11.5 million Loops The majority of Ritz Crackers'' recent Vines break the mould by not even containing their products. The more subtle approach to branded content may well be why the account is so popular. 7. General Electric - 11.6 million Loops General Electric's account is addictive to watch. And it barely contains a mention of generating energy. 6. Ford Europe - 13.1 million Loops Ford Europe's account probably uses the most overt advertising in the rankings -- but when you're peddling cars, you can get away with it. 5. Mashable - 13.8 million Loops We thought there might be more media brands in the top 10, but Mashable is the only publisher in the top 10. 4. Virgin Mobile USA - 20.3 million Loops Virgin Mobile's Vine account embodies the brand philosophy of living 'a rad life with no contract'. 3. Nike Football (Soccer) 24.5 million Loops Nike Football's Vine account makes liberal use of the players it sponsors to build love for the brand. 2. Samsung Mobile - 26 million Loops It's all about product, product, product on the Samsung Mobile Vine account. 1. MTV - 180 million Loops MTV has almost seven times the amount of video views than any other brand on Vine, with its behind-the-scenes peeks at shows and celebrity cameos. Now take a look at the best ever digital ads TNT's 'Push To Add Drama' viral These are officially the best digital ads in the world>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.