Coca-Cola Climbs Even Higher As The Most Popular Brand On Facebook

Brands operating in the fast-moving consumers goods (FMCG) industry remain among the most popular on Facebook, according to Socialbakers’s monthly Facebook report and BI Intelligence research.

As of August 12, Coca-Cola had more than 71.1 million fans (a 4% increase from the last day of June), as the beverage company continues its reign as the most popular brand on Facebook, by a large margin.

Red Bull followed with more than 39 million fans, and then Oreo with 34 million.

Since November 2012, Coca-Cola has also enjoyed the largest percentage gain in Facebook fans among the top FMCG brands, with a 28% gain. Pringles and Monster Energy each followed with a 21% and 17% gain respectively over the same period of time. It’s also worth noting that Pringles has taken over Skittles as the fourth-most popular FMCG brand (twelfth overall) on Facebook.

How has Coca-Cola been able to build this fan base?

As we’ve pointed out before, Coca-Cola is one of the most recognisable brands in the world, which certainly doesn’t hurt. But the brand is also remarkably successful at generating earned media on Facebook.

For example, through June, Coca-Cola has been promoting a campaign (in partnership with the United Nations) called MYWorld, which asks fans to vote on how to make the world a better place. Not only does this associate a good cause with the brand, but the campaign drives engagement and peer-to-peer interactions among fans.

