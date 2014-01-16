These Were The Most Popular Books At The New York Public Library In 2013

The New York Public Library recently shared their list of the most popular books for 2013.

“50 Shades of Grey” continued to be popular, with two books from the series ranking in the top 10 for fiction. Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” was first in fiction, with 7,892 circulations, while Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In” was the most frequently read book in nonfiction, with 4,199 circulations.

As Jezebel noted, female authors made a great showing on both lists.

Here’s the complete list, ranked according to the number of times they were checked out last year.

Adult Fiction

1. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn

2. “The Casual Vacancy” by J. K. Rowling

3. “Inferno” by Dan Brown

4. “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini

5. “Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns” by Lauren Weisberger

6. “Until the End of Time: A Novel” by Danielle Steel

7. “50 Shades of Grey” by E. L. James

8. “A Wanted Man: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child

9. “50 Shades Freed” by E L James

10. “The Sins of the Mother: A Novel” by Danielle Steel

Adult Nonfiction

1. “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead” by Sheryl Sandberg

2. “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” by David Sedaris

3. “My Beloved World” by Sonia Sotomayor

4. “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson

5. “The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business” by Charles Duhigg

6. “Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman

7. “Salt, Sugar, Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us” by Michael Moss

8. “Bossypants” by Tina Fey

9. “Proof of Heaven: A Neurosurgeon’s Journey into the Afterlife” by Eben Alexander, M.D.

10. “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.