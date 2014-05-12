The World's Most Popular Beaches, According To Pinterest Users

California has the world’s most popular beaches, according to data from Pinterest’s new Place Pins product.

Australia also had multiple sandy stretches in the top 10 ranking.

The visual discovery site introduced Place Pins — which let users mark their favourite places with images on a map — less than six months ago, but already has nearly one billion pins on over 100,000 Place Boards

.

Pinterest mined these pins to count up the beaches that were most frequently added to people’s wish list and travel plan boards all over the globe.

10. Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Calif., is famous for its Ocean Front Walk, where fortune tellers and musicians perform alongside artists and vendors selling all types of food and crafts. Source: Pinterest 1. Glass Beach at MacKerricher State Park in northern California used to be a place where residents of Fort Bragg dumped their trash, including household appliances and even vehicles. In the decades since the state banned this practice and cleaned up the area of the larger debris, the waves turned the remaining glass into smooth fragments that litter the beach. Source: Pinterest

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.