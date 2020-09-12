Paul Natkin/Getty Images Bon Jovi were huge in the ’80s.

We’ve chosen the most popular band from every year since 1960.

This was determined by a variety of factors, including Billboard chart success, cultural impact, and Grammy nominations.

The biggest band of 2020 is none other than K-pop sensations BTS, who just had their first No. 1 song in the US.

Bands have always been a huge part of music history, whether it’s rock bands, girl bands, boy bands, rap collectives, or a musical duo.

We’ve chosen the most popular band from every year since 1960, from the Rolling Stones to One Direction, from Boyz II Men to the 1975.

Keep scrolling to see the most popular band the year you were born.

In 1960, the Kingston Trio helped bring folk music back into the zeitgeist.

Bettmann/Getty Images The Kingston Trio in 1960.

The Kingston Trio helped jump-start the reemergence of folk music in the ’60s, although their commercial success caused some folk musicians to look down on them.

They released their debut album, “The Kingston Trio,” in 1958, and two years later had become a chart-topping success. In fact, in 1959, they had four albums in the Billboard Top 10 – an unthinkable feat today. However, after 1960, their popularity began to decline, leaving 1960 one of their last good years.

The Highwaymen released their first No. 1 song in 1961.

GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images The Highwaymen in 1961.

In 1961, The Highwaymen (another folk group) took over as the most popular band of the year. Their first No. 1 hit, “Michael Row the Boat Ashore,” was released that year, and they had two more Top 100 songs that year.

Peter, Paul, and Mary earned two Grammys for their work in 1962.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Peter, Paul, and Mary in 1962.

The folk band was formed in 1961, and a year later, they had become a smash success. They released their debut self-titled album in 1962, and it became one of the rare folk albums to top the charts – it remained at the top spot for six weeks. That made it the longest-running No. 1 album by a band that year.

In 1963, they won two Grammys for their work the previous year: Best Folk Recording and Best Pop Performance by a Vocal Group for their version of “If I Had a Hammer.” They were also nominated for Best New Artist that year.

The Beach Boys released “Surfin’ U.S.A.” in 1963.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The Beach Boys in 1963.

The Beach Boys have had many members, hit songs, and musical stylings over their decades-long career, but we’d argue that 1963-era Beach Boys are the best.

Their second album, “Surfin’ U.S.A.” was released that year, and contains the iconic title track. It remained on the Billboard 200 for a staggering 63 weeks, peaking at No. 11. It would be their highest-charting studio album until 1974’s “Endless Summer.”

It helped popularise surf music across the country, a trend that would last for years. They’d eventually receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2001.

The Supremes are still the best-selling vocal group to date, and it all started in 1964.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images The Supremes in 1964.

The Supremes, led by the legendary Diana Ross, are, to date, the best-selling vocal group of all time with 12 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. And it all started with 1964’s “Where Did Our Love Go,” which became their first chart-topping song – it was the first of five in a row and was eventually ranked the 475th best song ever by Rolling Stone.

The album, also called “Where Did Our Love Go,” peaked at No. 2, and remained on the charts for 89 weeks.

The Rolling Stones’ signature song “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was released in 1965.

George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Rolling Stones in 1965.

The Rolling Stones, along with The Beatles, were at the forefront of the British Invasion and remain one of the most iconic and enduring rock bands of all time – they’re still going on tour and show no signs of slowing down 56 years after their debut album.

We chose 1965 as the Rolling Stones’ year because they released three albums in the US that year, two of which were certified gold, and one platinum.

“Out of Our Heads,” the second album released in 1965, contained their first No. 1 hit, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” which remains one of their trademark songs – it was named the second-best song ever by Rolling Stone.

The Beatles were smack in the middle of Beatlemania in 1966.

Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns/Getty Images The Beatles in 1966.

The Beatles are most likely the most popular band ever, so choosing just one year proved to be difficult. To date, they hold the record for most No. 1 albums on the UK Albums Chart, most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 (20), most singles sold in the UK, and they are the best-selling band of all time.

So why 1966? That year, they were nominated for Album of the Year for “Revolver,” and spent a staggering amount of time atop the charts. “Rubber Soul” topped the charts for six weeks in the beginning of the year, “Yesterday and Today” took over for five weeks in the summer, and “Revolver” remained at No. 1 for six weeks in the fall – essentially,it was the year of The Beatles.

The Monkees outsold both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in 1967.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The Monkees in 1967.

The Monkees, one of the first “boy bands” in the traditional sense, had the best-selling album of 1967: “More of the Monkees.” It just so happened that “More of the Monkees” replaced their first album, “The Monkees,” at the top spot. Their third album, “Headquarters,” also hit No. 1 in June 1967, and their fourth album “Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd.,” was atop the charts for the entire month of December.

When lead singer Davy Jones (a bona fide teen idol) died in 2012, Billboard reported that the Monkees had outsold both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in 1967. Not too shabby for a band that was originally formed for a TV show.

Simon & Garfunkel released two chart-topping albums in 1968.

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Simon & Garfunkel.

The folk duo released two albums in 1968: “Bookends” and “The Graduate” soundtrack, both of which topped the charts consecutively – first the soundtrack, then “Bookends,” then the soundtrack again.

Between the two, Simon & Garfunkel released two of their most iconic songs that year: “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Sound of Silence.” In 1969, “Mrs. Robinson” became the first rock song to win Record of the Year.

The 5th Dimension had the top-selling song of 1969.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The 5th Dimension in 1969.

The 5th Dimension had been successful prior to 1969, but their peak came that year, when their version of “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” became the top-selling song of that year, by some accounts. The other No. 1 song of their career, “Wedding Bell Blues,” was also released in 1969. Their 1969 album, “The Age of Aquarius,” peaked at No. 2, and spent 72 weeks on the charts.

Crosby, Stills & Nash released their second album in 1970, which has been called one of the best of all time.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1970.

Crosby, Stills & Nash, which consists of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash, released their debut album in 1969, and by the next year, they were extremely popular. They released their second album, “Déjà Vu,” (along with Neil Young) in 1970 – it was later ranked among the 500 best albums of all time by Rolling Stone, and produced three Top 40 tracks.

Led Zeppelin’s all-time most popular song, “Stairway to Heaven,” was released in 1971.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Led Zeppelin.

Led Zeppelin released their untitled fourth album, commonly known as “Led Zeppelin IV,” in 1971. Need we say more?

OK, we will. “Led Zeppelin IV” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, and features the epic song “Stairway to Heaven,” which is regularly called one of the best songs ever. It was voted the UK’s favourite rock song in 2010, and was voted the greatest guitar solo ever by Classic Rock readers in 2016. Spin Magazine called the album “the most famous hard-rock album ever recorded,” it ranked at No. 69 on Rolling Stone’s best albums ever list, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame called it the fourth best album of all time, Pitchfork called it the seventh best album of the ’70s … the list goes on.

Chicago finally broke through to mainstream success in 1972.

Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images Chicago in 1972.

By 1972, Chicago, who defined themselves as “a rock and roll band with horns,” had released five albums, all to great success, but it was their 1972 “Chicago V” album that finally topped the Billboard 200, where it spent nine weeks.

According to the St. Augustine Record, Chicago was the first American band to chart Top 40 albums in five decades. It began with “Chicago V,” which contains one of their first hit singles, “Saturday in the Park.”

In 1973, the Allman Brothers Band dealt with personal tragedies as they released their most successful album.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The Allman Brothers Band in 1973.

By 1973, the Allman Brothers Band had endured more tragedies than bands face in their entire careers. First, their lead singer Duane Allman died in October 1971, and then their bassist Berry Oakley died in November 1972 – no one would have faulted them for taking a break.

Instead, in 1973, they released their fourth album, “Brothers and Sisters,” which became their best album, in terms of album sales. “Ramblin’ Man” became their first and only hit single, which peaked at No. 2, and the album itself topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks.

ABBA took home the Eurovision trophy in 1974, beginning a career of worldwide success.

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images ABBA in 1974.

ABBA, a Swedish supergroup, came bursting onto the scene in 1974 when they earned Sweden its first win in the Eurovision Song Contest. ABBA won the contest with their song “Waterloo,” which became their first Top 10 hit in the US (it peaked at No. 6), and gave them their first taste of worldwide success.

To date, ABBA is not only one of the only Eurovision winners to earn mainstream success, but is one of the best-selling music groups of all time – and their music inspired two of the best movie musicals of all time.

Queen’s signature song “Bohemian Rhapsody” was released in 1975.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Queen in 1975.

Queen had been a band for a few years by 1975, but this was the year that their album “A Night at the Opera” was released which, of course, has their signature song and over-the-top rock opera, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” on it.

The track, which was double the length of most other singles, ended up becoming their first UK No. 1 song, inspired the name of the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic, and is generally regarded as an iconic song. Rolling Stone named “A Night at the Opera” one of the best albums of all time.

In general, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the No. 2 best-selling song of all time in the UK, only behind the Beatles’ “She Loves You.” It was also nominated for two Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus and Best Arrangement for Voices.

Paul McCartney & Wings had the No. 1 song of 1976.

Michael Putland/Getty Images Paul McCartney & Wings.

You might think that being in the Beatles would be enough for some artists – not McCartney, who has been in two of the best-selling and most beloved bands of all time.

Wings’ fifth album, “Wings at the Speed of Sound,” was released in 1976 at the height of their popularity. The album topped the Billboard 200, was one of the best-selling pop albums of the year, and spawned “Silly Love Songs,” which became McCartney’s 27th No. 1 song as a songwriter, and was the No. 1 song of 1976.

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released “Rumours,” the most iconic break-up album of all time.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Fleetwood Mac in 1977.

Fleetwood Mac released “Rumours” in 1977, widely regarded to be one of, if not the best break-up album of all time, as both Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks and John and Christine McVie were dealing with the demise of their relationships.

“Rumours” became universally acclaimed and easily one of the greatest albums of all time – Rolling Stone ranked it No. 26, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003, and it was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in 2018. It was also the top-selling album of 1977, stayed at the top of the Billboard 200 for 31 non-consecutive weeks, and won Album of the Year.

The Eagles took home two Grammys in 1978.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Eagles in 1978.

The Eagles released their magnum opus, “Hotel California,” at the end of 1976, and it goes to show how enduring the album was that they remained the most popular band in the world two years later.

In February 1978, they took home two Grammys: one for “Hotel California” (the song) and one for “New Kid in Town.” They were also nominated for Album of the Year, but lost to Fleetwood Mac.

Overall, the Eagles are one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Both “Hotel California” and “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” are two of the best-selling albums ever. “Greatest Hits” was the best-selling album of the 20th century, and remained at No. 1 until Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” surpassed it.

Pink Floyd dropped their second sprawling concept album, “The Wall,” in 1979.

Pete Still/Redferns/Getty Images Pink Floyd in 1979.

Pink Floyd, one of the defining British bands of this era, released their epic album “The Wall,” which contains classics like “Another Brick in the Wall” (all three volumes), “Run Like Hell,” and “Comfortably Numb,” in 1979. It spawned their only No. 1 song in the US, and it is one of the best-known concept albums of all time.

“The Wall” cracked Rolling Stones’ list of best albums ever, along with the band’s debut album, “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

The Clash brought their British punk sound to the rest of the world in 1980.

Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The Clash in 1980.

The Clash released their signature album, “London Calling,” in December 1979 in their native UK and January 1980 in the US, setting themselves up for a highly successful new decade. Rolling Stone put “London Calling” at No. 8 on their list of the greatest albums of all time, and it has been credited with bringing punk music to a larger audience around the world.

Show the album cover to anyone who was a teenager in the late ’70s and early ’80s, and you’ll be sure to get a sigh of nostalgia.

REO Speedwagon was named the first Billboard Artist of the Year in 1981.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images REO Speedwagon in 1981.

REO Speedwagon has the distinction of being named Billboard’s first Artist of the Year, which the band took home in 1981 due to the mega-success of their 1980 No. 1 album “Hi Infidelity,” which contained hit singles like “Keep On Loving You” (their first No. 1) and “Take It On the Run.”

The Go-Go’s became the first female rock band to the top Billboard 200 in 1982.

George Rose/Getty Images The Go-Go’s in 1985.

The Go-Go’s were Billboard’s 1982 Artist of the Year, and the first all-female rock band to top the Billboard 200 with their 1981 debut album, “Beauty and the Beat.” It slowly climbed the chart until it peaked at No. 1 in March 1982.

Their second album, “Vacation,” was also released in 1982, peaked at No. 8, and contains the forever iconic summer jam “Vacation.”

The Police received five Grammy nominations for their 1983 album “Synchronicity.”

Showtime/Courtesy of Getty Images The Police in 1983.

The Police released their final album, “Synchronicity,” in 1983. It remains their most successful album to date, and contained career-defining songs like “Every Breath You Take,” “King of Pain,” and “Wrapped Around Your Finger.”

That year, it was voted by Rolling Stone readers as the Album of the Year, and it was also nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year, winning three (Song of the Year for “Every Breath You Take,” and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Synchronicity II).

In 1983, the Guardian called the Police “the biggest band in the world.”

Van Halen earned their one and only No. 1 song in 1984.

Larry Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images Van Halen in 1984.

Van Halen’s 1984 album, aptly titled “1984,” would be the last Van Halen album to feature original vocalist David Lee Roth until 2012. It remains the last album with the four original members.

The band’s lone No. 1 song, “Jump,” was released in 1984, as well as “Hot for Teacher,” whose music video became instantly iconic on MTV. The album has since been certified platinum, and it was only kept out of the top spot by “Thriller” – a totally respectable stat.

Huey Lewis and the News were nominated for an Oscar in 1985.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Huey Lewis and the News in 1985.

Huey Lewis and the News was nominated for an Oscar for the 1985 song “The Power of Love,” which was written for the 1985 film “Back to the Future” – ever heard of it?

“The Power of Love” was also the group’s first No. 1 song on the Hot 100, and it won the group two American Music Awards: Favourite Single and Favourite Video Single.

Of course, Huey Lewis and the News was famous before “The Power of Love,” especially for their 1983 album “Sports,” which was the No. 2 album of 1983.

Boston made their highly successful comeback in 1986.

Ron Pownall/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Boston in 1986.

By 1986, Boston had been around for 10 years – their debut album was released in 1976 – but they had only released two albums. Their third album was finally released in ’86, by the name of “Third Stage.” Its lead single, “Amanda,” became Boston’s only No. 1 song to date, and one of their most popular songs.

The album topped the charts after three weeks and remained there for a month. It’s been certified 4x platinum since.

In 1987, Bon Jovi was named the Artist of the Year by Billboard.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images Bon Jovi in 1987.

Billboard named Bon Jovi the Artist of the Year in 1987, due to the popularity of their 1987 album “Slippery When Wet.” Perhaps you’ve heard of the singles – “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and “Never Say Goodbye”? With one album, Bon Jovi gave us karaoke songs to last a generation.

To date, it remains one of the best-selling albums in US history.

U2’s “The Joshua Tree” won the Grammy for best album in 1988.

Ebet Roberts/Getty Images U2 in 1988.

U2 released their career-defining album “The Joshua Tree” in 1987, and rode that success through 1988, when they won Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, and were riding high from their first stadium tour. They also released a hybrid live/studio album in ’88, “Rattle and Hum,” which depicted their meteoric rise. They remain one of the most popular rock bands of all time.

The boy band rose to the top in 1989 with New Kids on the Block.

Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images New Kids on the Block in 1989.

The New Kids on the Block were named Billboard’s Artist of the Year back-to-back in both 1989 and 1990. The boy band released their second album, “Hangin’ Tough,” at the end of 1988, and almost immediately became hugely successful. The album’s first single, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” peaked at No. 3 in January 1989 and remained popular throughout the year. It was named one of the top 100 songs of the ’80s by VH1.

In 1990, The Black Crowes made a huge splash in the rock world.

Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images The Black Crowes.

The Black Crowes released their debut, “Shake Your Money Maker,” in February 1990. It went on to peak at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, with two of its singles topping the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. It remains their best-selling album to date.

That year, Rolling Stone readers voted the band the Best New American Band.

Nirvana’s career skyrocketed in 1991.

Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images Nirvana in 1991.

Though many Gen-Z kids might not know exactly who Nirvana was, there’s definitely a significant percentage that rock Nirvana T-shirts.

In 1991, Nirvana, led by Kurt Cobain, almost single-handedly brought the grunge movement to the forefront of pop culture when their single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was released. Both the song and the album “Nevermind” were released in September 1991, and while it wasn’t immediate, Nirvana’s fanbase began to grow.The song and album both reached the No. 1 spots.

In 2014, NME called “Smells Like Teen Spirit” the best song of all time, its music video was the most played song on MTV Europe, and it was included included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of songs that shaped rock and roll.

Boyz II Men had a record-breaking year in 1992.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Boyz II Men in 1992.

For a time, Boyz II Men held the record for the longest-running No. 1 single with their song “End of the Road,” which topped the Hot 100 for 13 weeks, from August to November 1992. Billboard named the song the top song of 1992, as well as the most successful song of the ’90s. It eventually won the won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best R&B Song at the 1993 Grammys.

The rap world was forever changed when Wu-Tang Clan released their debut album in 1993.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Wu-Tang Clan in 1993.

When Wu-Tang Clan released their debut studio album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” in November 1993, the world of rap and hip-hop was changed forever. It’s regularly cited as one of the most important and influential rap albums of all time, and it is credited with bringing a more underground and hardcore sound to mainstream rap.

“Enter the Wu-Tang” was eventually certified platinum, was ranked among the 500 best albums of all time by Rolling Stone, was named one of Pitchforks’s 100 favourite albums of the ’90s, and was one of Spin’s top 90 albums of the ’90s.

Music was defined by Ace of Base’s mega-success in 1994.

Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images Ace of Base in 1994.

The Swedish pop group was named Billboard’s Artist of the Year in 1994 – they also had the No. 1 album of the year (“The Sign”) and the No. 1 song of the year (“The Sign”), making them the first group to take home all three honours in one year.

TLC was nominated for six Grammys for their 1995 album “CrazySexyCool.”

Tim Roney/Getty Images TLC in 1995.

The hip-hop trio was named Billboard’s Artist of the Year in 1995 after their second album “CrazySexyCool” spent “the entire chart year lodged in the top 40 of the weekly Billboard 200 chart,” and had four of the five top singles of the year – hits like “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “Red Light Special,” and “Diggin’ On You.”

Overall, in 1995, the group was nominated for six Grammys, including Record of the Year for “Waterfalls,” and won two. “Waterfalls” also won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Hip-hop continued its dominance with the success of the Fugees in 1996.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Fugees in 1996.

In 1996, the Fugees recorded one of their two albums: “The Score.” It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, was the No. 1 R&B/Hip-hop Album in 1996, and spawned a few singles. Most notably, their cover of “Killing Me Softly” was the UK’s second top-selling single of the year, peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, and won both the 1997 Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and the MTV Video Music Award for Best R&B Video.

While the Fugees weren’t around for a long time, they did introduce us to both Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean (icons in their own right), and they are still one of the most influential groups of all time.

The Spice Girls released two albums in two years, the second being 1997’s “Spiceworld.”

John Ferguson/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The Spice Girls in 1997.

The Spice Girls’ 1996 debut album “Spice” was the top-selling album of the year, and it is still the best-selling album by a female group in history – it’s sold 23 million copies worldwide. It was impossible to set foot in a bar or car without hearing “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There,” or “2 Become 1.”

So by 1997, the girls had become a full-blown phenomenon, and they released their second album, “Spiceworld,” which had similarly inescapable songs like “Spice Up Your Life,” “Too Much,” and “Stop.”

Radiohead’s most famous album, “OK Computer,” was released in 1998.

im Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Radiohead in 1997.

Radiohead released their landmark third album, “OK Computer,” in May 1997, which eerily predicted much of what 21st-century life would be like, with all of our reliance on technology. Though Radiohead’s label famously thought the album would have a hard time selling, it has been called one of the greatest albums of all time.

At the 1998 Grammys, “OK Computer” was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Alternative Music Album, and it was nominated for Best British Album at the 1998 Brit Awards. At the time, it was the band’s biggest hit in the US, and reached No. 1 on the UK charts.

Right before the new millennium, the Backstreet Boys took over the world in 1999.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images The Backstreet Boys in 1999.

The Backstreet Boys earned Billboard’s title of Artist of the Year in 1999, mainly due to the success of their album “Millennium” that year, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the No. 1 album of the year, largely in part to singles like “I Want It That Way,” “Larger than Life,” “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely,” and “The One.”

To start off the 21st century, Destiny’s Child was named Billboard’s Artist of the Year.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Destiny’s Child in 2000.

The first Artist of the Year in the new millennium was none other than Destiny’s Child, who had two No. 1 singles that year: “Say My Name” and “Independent Women Part 1,” off their 1999 album, “The Writing’s on the Wall.”

At the 2000 Grammys, they were nominated for six awards: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (twice), Best R&B Song (twice), Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Linkin Park’s 2001 album, “Hybrid Theory,” has been certified 11x platinum.

Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images Linkin Park in 2001.

Linkin Park’s debut studio album, “Hybrid Theory,” was released at the end of 2000, giving them a strong start into 2001.It peaked at No. 2 and contained one of the band’s signature songs, “In the End.” The album has since been certified 11x platinum, and it was, at one point, the best-selling rock album of the 21st century. It was also the best-selling debut album since Guns N’ Roses’ “Appetite for Destruction.”

After the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington, the future of Linkin Park has been up in the air. But for the 20th anniversary, the band announced a re-release of “Hybrid Theory.”

The Foo Fighters’ 2002 album, “One by One,” won the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Gie Knaeps/Getty Images Foo Fighters.

The Foo Fighters, originally formed by Dave Grohl after the dissolution of Nirvana, released their fourth album in 2002, “One by One.” It would eventually go on to win the Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2004, and Best Hard Rock Performance for the song “All My Life.” The album has since been certified platinum.

In 2003, Evanescence dropped “Bring Me to Life,” which lives on to this day as a meme.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Evanescence in 2003.

Evanescence released their first full-length album, “Fallen,” in 2003. It has sold over 17 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. What angsty teen didn’t feel better blasting “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal” while screaming how their parents just don’t understand?

Clearly, critics understood too because the band was nominated for four Grammys in 2003, winning Best Hard Rock Performance and Best New Artist.

“Bring Me to Life” lives on today as a tongue-in-cheek meme, but real millennials can never escape how much they un-ironically liked Evanescence.

Green Day’s smash hit “American Idiot” was released in 2004.

Frank Micelotta/Fox/Getty Images Green Day in 2004.

Green Day’s iconic rock opera “American Idiot” was released in 2004, and eventually took home the Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2005. The singles from “American Idiot” live on to this day – who didn’t see a “Wake Me Up When September Ends” joke on social media this year? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” would go on to win Record of the Year in 2006.

The album became the band’s first No. 1 album in the US, and signalled a resurgence for the group. Rolling Stone named it one of the best albums of all time. It even inspired a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name that singer Billie Joe Armstrong starred in from time to time.

Coldplay was easily the biggest band in the world in 2005.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Coldplay in 2005.

By 2005, Coldplay had had a taste of success with “Yellow,” but it was nothing like what would come with 2005’s “X&Y,” which became the top-selling album of the year – it has sold over 13 million copies.

The hype for the album was high, as it came three years after their previous album, “A Rush of Blood to the Head.” And while some critics didn’t think it lived up to its predecessors, the album contains an all-time Coldplay song, “Fix You,” that is still being used in TV and movies to this day.

The album was nominated for the Best Rock Album at the 2006 Grammy Awards, but lost to U2.

Nickelback was the highest-selling band of 2006.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Nickelback in 2006.

Popularity doesn’t always translate directly to quality. Nickelback was undoubtedly the most popular band in 2006, when they were the second highest-selling artist of the year, only behind Chris Brown.

Their fifth album, “All the Right Reasons,” was released in 2005 and produced hit singles like “Photograph” and “Rockstar.” It has been certified diamond and remains one of the best-selling albums in the US.

In 2007, a year after his stint on “American Idol,” Chris Daughtry and his band, Daughtry, released their debut album.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Daughtry in 2007.

Daughtry, whose lead singer Chris Daughtry had just came in fourth on the 2006 season of “American Idol,” had a pretty quick turnaround – their debut album was released in November 2006, and the band was the fourth highest-selling artist of 2007, and the highest-selling band.

Their debut self-titled album remains the group’s best-selling album, and it remained in the top 200 for 176 weeks, or 3.3 years.

The Jonas Brothers were at the top of the world in 2008.

Scott Gries/Getty Images The Jonas Brothers in 2008.

The Jonas Brothers were the No. 9 top-selling artist of 2008 and the highest-performing band. That year, they released their third album, “A Little Bit Longer,” to critical and fan acclaim. The album debuted at No. 1, where it remained for two weeks, and had such singles like “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug,” and “Tonight” … which any self-respecting JoBros fan knows are three bangers.

“A Little Bit Longer” was also on Rolling Stones’ list of the top 40 albums of 2008, and “Video Girl” was one of the publication’s 100 best songs of the year.

After the success of the album, they were also nominated for Best New Artist at the 2009 Grammys.

In 2009, the Black Eyed Peas were the top-selling group.

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images The Black Eyed Peas in 2009.

In 2009, according to Billboard, the Black Eyed Peas were the top-selling group of the year, and the fourth highest-selling artist overall, due to the mega-success of their fifth album, “The E.N.D.”

The album gave the band their first, second, and third No. 1 hits (“Boom Boom Pow,” “I Gotta Feeling,” and “Imma Be”), as well as six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. The band won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. “Boom Boom Pow” was also named Billboard’s top-selling song of the year in 2009.

Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) had their first big song in 2010.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Lady A in 2010.

Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, immediately made their mark with 2010’s “Need You Now,” which was the second best-selling song of the year, only behind Kesha’s “Tik Tok.” The band was also No. 4 on the best-selling artists list, making them the top group – and the only country band on this list, proving how huge their crossover appeal was.

The album, also titled “Need You Now,” won the Grammy for Best Country Album and was nominated for Album of the Year. The song, for its part, won both Song and Record of the Year.

Arcade Fire took home the Album of the Year at the 2011 Grammys.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Arcade Fire in 2011.

Arcade Fire earned the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2011, for their 2010 album “The Suburbs” – and after winning, it jumped from No. 52 to No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

The album received universal acclaim – it was No. 2 on Billboard’s best albums of 2010, No. 2 on NME’s top 75 albums of 2010, No. 2 on Time’s top 10 albums of 2010 … the list goes on. Claiming the Grammy in the beginning of 2011 was just the perfect victory lap for the band.

Maroon 5’s 2012 song “Payphone” was inescapable that year.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Maroon 5 in 2012.

While some purists don’t acknowledge any Maroon 5 songs after their debut album “Songs About Jane,” clearly the rest of the world doesn’t have that same problem. Maroon 5 was No. 8 on Billboard’s list of 2012 artists, the highest band, and had the No. 4 song of the year with “Payphone.”

All four of the album’s singles (“Payphone,” “One More Night,” “Daylight,” and “Love Somebody”) reached the top 10, with the first two topping the Hot 100. Overall, the album was the 11th best-selling album of the year, worldwide.

“Overexposed” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and the song “Payphone” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Imagine Dragons had one of the biggest years of their career in 2013.

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images Imagine Dragons in 2013.

Imagine Dragons was not only the No. 7 artist of the year, but also had the No. 3 song of the year with “Radioactive,” which still holds the record for the longest time on the Hot 100 (87 weeks).

The band’s debut album, “Night Visions,” was released in September 2012, and the group’s success continued into 2013 with singles like “On Top of the World” and “Demons.”

“Radioactive” would go on to receive two nominations at the 2014 Grammys: Best Rock Performance (which it won) and Record of the Year.

One Direction led another British Invasion in 2014.

Mark Metcalfe/WireImage/Getty Images One Direction in 2014.

One Direction mania hit its peak in 2014 when the British/Irish boy band was named Billboard’s Artist of the Year. With 2014’s “Four,” One Direction became the first band to have their first four albums debut at No. 1 in the United States, a feat that’s still unmatched to this day.

While One Direction was never a hugely popular singles artist (they have never had a No. 1 hit in the US!), their albums have always done incredibly well. “Four” was the sixth best-selling album in the world that year, and they were the global No. 2 recording artist.

Alabama Shakes had their first No. 1 album in 2015.

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty Images Alabama Shakes in 2015.

Alabama Shakes’ second album, “Sound & Colour,” was released in 2015, and it debuted at No. 1, giving the band their first chart-topping album. One of the album’s singles, “Don’t Wanna Fight,” peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative charts.

They were nominated for six Grammys at the 2016 ceremony, including Album of the Year. It won three, including Best Rock Song.

Twenty One Pilots’ reign continued well into 2016.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage/Getty Images Twenty One Pilots in 2016.

The alternative band’s fourth album, “Blurryface,” was released in May 2015, and remained one of the most popular albums through 2016. The band was the fifth best-selling artist in 2016, and “Stressed Out” was the fifth best-selling song of that year, as well.

“Blurryface” also became the first album in the digital era to have every track receive at least a gold certification from the RIAA, with some going platinum. “Stressed Out” would go on to receive two Grammy nominations at the 2017 awards.

Cage the Elephant took home their first Grammy in 2017.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cage the Elephant in 2017.

Cage the Elephant has been around for years, but in 2017, they won their first Grammy for their 2015 album “Tell Me I’m Pretty” – they won Best Rock Album. The album’s third and final single was released in 2017, “Cold Cold Cold,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

Greta Van Fleet brought a more traditional sound back to rock in 2018.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Greta Van Fleet in 2018.

Greta Van Fleet released their debut full-length studio album, entitled “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” in October 2018. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

At the 2019 Grammys, the band was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album, which they won for their 2017 EP, “From the Fires.” While Greta Van Fleet haven’t been around for long, it’s clear from their success that many people were missing their type of guitar-driven rock music, and they’re clearly here to stay.

In 2019, The 1975 received their first Grammy nomination.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for KROQ The 1975 in 2019.

The 1975, a British alternative band, released their most critically beloved album to date in November 2018 (“An Inquiry into Online Relationships”) and spent the rest of the year touring and recording their follow-up, 2020’s “Notes on a Conditional Form.”

“A Brief Inquiry” reached the top of the charts in their native UK, and the top five in the US. It also won British Album of the Year at the 2019 Brit Awards, and the album picked up the band’s first (musical) Grammy nom at the 2020 awards for Best Rock Song for “Give Yourself a Try.”

BTS is easily the biggest band in the world in 2020.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images BTS in 2020.

Even though 2020’s not over yet, there’s no one else that this could be. BTS has officially broken through to the US, ushering in K-Pop for all. The band’s first English-only song, “Dynamite,” broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours and became the band’s first No. 1 hit in the US. There’s no one else that can compete!

