Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Last week, the Social Security Administration revealed that the most popular baby names in the US in 2015 were Noah and Emma. But what about in your state?

The Administration just released the most popular names for each state from 2015, based on their comprehensive records of new parents in the US applying for Social Security numbers for their newborns.

Here were the most popular names for girls in each state in 2015:

And here are the most popular names for boys:

