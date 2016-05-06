Here are the most popular baby names in the US

Noah and Emma continue to be extremely popular names for newborns.

Every year around Mother’s Day, the Social Security Administration releases statistics on the popularity of baby names from the previous year. The SSA just released the most popular names from 2015.

As we have in the past, we decided to take a look at how the popularity of the ten most popular names has shifted over the last decade. Here’s the recent share of 2015’s most popular boys’ names:

There hasn’t been much of a shift from last year’s most popular names. The top six boys’ names — Noah, Liam, Mason, Jacob, William, and Ethan — were in the same order in 2015 as in 2014. Going a little further back though, we can see the rise of Liam over the last ten years. The share of boys with that name has more than quadrupled over that time.

Here are the most popular girls’ names:

As with the boys, there are a lot of similarities to last year’s list. The top three girls’ names — Emma, Olivia, and Sophia — were in the same order in both years. Isabella topped out in popularity in 2010, coinciding with the peak popularity of the Twilight franchise, the young adult book and movie series about vampires whose protagonist was named Bella Swan.

For more, check out the Social Security Administration’s baby names site here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.