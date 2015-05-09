Here are the most popular baby names in the US

There are a lot of babies named Noah and Emma toddling around America.

Every year around Mother’s Day, the Social Security Administration releases data on the popularity of baby names from the last year, based on applications for social security numbers. The Administration just released 2014’s most popular baby names.

As we did this time last year, Business Insider decided to look at recent trends in the popularity of the top baby names from 2014.

Here are the ten most popular boys’ names of 2014, and the percentage of all babies with those names over the last ten years:

The competition is very tight among the boys’ names, with none of 2014’s most popular names claiming more than a 1% share of baby boys. This year and last year’s most popular name, Noah, has been on a slow uptick over the decade. Meanwhile, the number 2 name, Liam, has come out of nowhere, more than quadrupling its share from 0.2% in 2005 to 0.9% last year.

While still popular enough to make the top ten, Jacob, Michael, and Daniel have been on a slow decline over the last decade.

Now we turn to the girls’ names:

The girls’ names are a little more spread out than the boys, ranging from Charlotte in tenth place with a 0.52% share to first place Emma with 1.07% of all baby girls born in 2014.

The most popular girl’s name also comes and goes in waves: There was a spike in popularity for Isabella in 2009 and 2010, at the height of the popularity of the Twilight series whose protagonist bears that name. That was followed by a three year run for Sophia that appears to be dying down. This year’s winner of Emma appears to be on a similar rise-and-fall pattern, and second-place Olivia might be at the beginning of an upcycle.

The SSA’s website has a huge amount of info on baby names, which you can check out here.

