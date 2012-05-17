CHARTS: See How The Most Popular Baby Names Have Changed Over Time

Wendy Rice/Flickr



Jacob and Sophia were the most popular baby names of 2011, according to the Social Security Administration’s latest list.But while some names, like Jacob, have consistently ranked well, many baby names are only recently gaining in popularity, thanks, in part, to the influence of celebrities and pop culture.

In fact, No. 2-ranked Mason didn’t even crack the top 25 names until 2010.

We went all the way back to 1880 — when the SSA first began tracking names — to see how today’s big monikers performed over the last century.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.