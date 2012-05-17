CHARTS: See How The Most Popular Baby Names Have Changed Over Time

Dina Spector

Baby

Wendy Rice/Flickr

Jacob and Sophia were the most popular baby names of 2011, according to the Social Security Administration’s latest list.But while some names, like Jacob, have consistently ranked well, many baby names are only recently gaining in popularity, thanks, in part, to the influence of celebrities and pop culture. 

In fact, No. 2-ranked Mason didn’t even crack the top 25 names until 2010.  

We went all the way back to 1880 — when the SSA first began tracking names — to see how today’s big monikers performed over the last century. 

Jayden was not in the top 1000 names prior to 1994

Madison was not in the top 1000 names prior to 1985

Mia was not in the top 1000 names prior to 1964

Aiden was not in the top 1000 names prior to 1995

