A Historical Look At Today's Most Popular Baby Names

Lil_Zebra via Flickr



Pippa and Asher are the trendiest baby names of 2011, according to Nameberry, which based its data on millions of web searches for baby names.But it remains to be seen whether the celeb-pegged monikers actually stick.

According to the Social Security Administration, which tracks such things, Pippa didn’t even rank in the top 1,000 most popular girls’ names at any time during the past 100 years.

And Asher finally broke into the top 1,000 boys’ names in 1983, but has yet to appear in the top 100 (it ranked 139th in 2010).

So what baby names are actually popular? In 2010, Jacob and Isabella topped the list — in part, we fear, thanks to the hormonally charged popularity of the Twilight series.

We took a look at how the most popular names in 2010 fared over the past 50 years.

Some, like Ava, appear to be making a cyclical comeback. And one popular boys’ name that held the top title for decades continued its descent.

