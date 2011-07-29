A Historical Look At Today's Most Popular Baby Names

Julie Zeveloff

most popular baby names

Pippa and Asher are the trendiest baby names of 2011, according to Nameberry, which based its data on millions of web searches for baby names.But it remains to be seen whether the celeb-pegged monikers actually stick.

According to the Social Security Administration, which tracks such things, Pippa didn’t even rank in the top 1,000 most popular girls’ names at any time during the past 100 years.

And Asher finally broke into the top 1,000 boys’ names in 1983, but has yet to appear in the top 100 (it ranked 139th in 2010).

So what baby names are actually popular? In 2010, Jacob and Isabella topped the list — in part, we fear, thanks to the hormonally charged popularity of the Twilight series.

We took a look at how the most popular names in 2010 fared over the past 50 years.

Some, like Ava, appear to be making a cyclical comeback. And one popular boys’ name that held the top title for decades continued its descent.

#1 BOYS' NAME: Jacob has been the top-ranked boys name since 1999

#1 GIRLS' NAME: Isabella was not in the top 1,000 most popular names before 1990

#2 BOYS' NAME: Ethan jumped in popularity between 1988 and 1989, from #263 to #87

#2 GIRLS' NAME: Sophia jumped 185 spots in 1981, to #211

#3 BOYS' NAME: Michael

Michael was the most popular boys' name from 1961 until 1999, when it dropped to #2. It fell to #3 in 2009.

#3 GIRLS' NAME: Emma

#4 BOYS' NAME: Jayden

Jayden was not in the top 1,000 most popular names before 1994.

#4 GIRLS' NAME: Olivia

#5 BOYS' NAME: William

#5 GIRLS' NAME: Ava

Ava was not in the top 1000 in 1973, 1976-1983, and 1985.

#6 BOYS' NAME: Alexander

#6 GIRLS' NAME: Emily

#7 BOYS' NAME: Noah

#7 GIRLS' NAME: Abigail

#8 BOYS' NAME: Daniel

#8 GIRLS' NAME: Madison

Madison first appeared in the top 1,000 in 1985.

#9 BOYS' NAME: Aiden

Aiden first appeared in the top 1,000 in 1995.

#9 GIRLS' NAME: Chloe

Chloe did not appear in the top 1,000 before 1982.

#10 BOYS' NAME: Anthony

#10 GIRLS' NAME: Mia

