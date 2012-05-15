Blame Reality TV Stars For The New List Of America's Most Popular Baby Names

Photo: AP

Many Americans are naming their kids after reality show stars, according to a list released by the Social Security Administration.For 2011, the second-most popular name for boys is Mason, thought to be a tribute to Kourtney Kardashian’s son.



The fastest-growing girl’s name is Briella, the blonde reality star hairdresser from the show “Jerseylicious” and its spinoff, “Glam Fairy.” And, the fastest-growing boys name was Brantley, thought to be either a tribute to USF quarterback John Brantley or country singer Brantley Gilbert.

There were other unusual names inspired by pop culture:

The second fastest riser on the boys’ list is Iker. There may be some international influence here—Iker Casillas Fernandez is the well-known goalkeeper for both Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team. In 2010, Iker led Spain to a World Cup championship, just in time to influence the 2011 baby names list.

On the girls’ side, Angelique is the second biggest climber, but she may have gotten there with some magic. Angelique is the character name of a witch from the cult favourite “Dark Shadows.” She worked her witchcraft just in time for the blockbuster Hollywood remake of the 1960s TV show.

Here are the most popular names for boys and girls:

Photo: Social Security Administration

