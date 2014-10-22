The 11 Most Popular Apps Employees Use At Work

In the olden days, like in 2006 (before Apple introduced the iPhone), the apps that employees used for work were the apps their companies gave them.

No longer. Today employees and IT departments work together to choose apps.

Sometimes employees simply buy the apps and load them onto their own PCs, tablets, and smartphones themselves.

The apps that employees bring in has been dubbed “shadow IT” and a company called Skyhigh Networks helps IT departments discover these apps to make sure they are licensed properly and are secure.

Skyhigh tracks cloud usage data from over 13 million enterprise employees and 350 companies. It recently dug through its enormous database to see which apps employees use most. It judged this by looking at how much data each generated. More data means more usage.

The results were pretty surprising.

Google Drive: An alternative to Microsoft Office. Apple iCloud: Automatic backups. Gmail: Your 'other' email. Salesforce: For sales and marketing. Facebook for legit work purposes. Cisco WebEx for online meetings. Jive: An alternative to email. Office 365: Microsoft Office in the cloud. YouTube: Using videos for work. Dropbox: A favourite way to store files. Box: Another favourite way to share files. These 11 apps dominate in the enterprise.

