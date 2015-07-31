The 13 most popular apparel brands by age

Even though retail as we know it may be dying, people are still shopping.

But where?

Fluent surveyed over 1,600 American consumers as part of its Consumer Plus research series to learn more about their retail-related decisions. The study uncovered where people love to shop.

Some discoveries included how consumers generally preferred Gap’s younger, more affordable (and more successful) sibling Old Navy to all other stores.

Popular fast fashion company Forever 21 was a favourite among younger people. In general, people of all ages preferred American Eagle (the parent company of the inspiring, Photoshop-free Aerie brand) to controversial Abercrombie.

