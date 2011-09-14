The Top 20 Most Popular Android Apps In The U.S.

Nielsen just published a list of the top 20 Android apps used within the last month by Americans 18 and older.
The results aren’t what you might expect. They tell an interesting story about how Google apps get used versus third party apps people purchase but then leave dormant on a distant home screen.
According to Nielsen, “To determine each app’s “active reach,” — the percentage of Android owners who used an app within the past 30 days — Nielsen analysed the data from on-device meters on thousands of Android smartphones.”
Google's new social network Google+ starts to make a dent in the market, and is used on 11.8% of Android phones.
Interestingly, 15.9% of men use the app daily but only 7.2% of women use it daily.
Kindle is the reading app of choice for Android users. 12.4% of whom use it frequently.
But where's Google Books, which has millions of free titles?
Rio is not as popular as his older sibling, but is still the third most played game in the Android app store. 13.6% of Android users play it.
14.9% of Android users check Twitter to see what's up with friends, celebrities, and news outlets around the world.
16.0% of Android users get a kick out of making a robot say whatever they want aloud using Text To Voice.
Words With Friends is the social Scrabble game of choice for Android users. 16% of whom play it frequently.
We're shocked to see Amazon's Android App Store in the top 20. 17.7% of Android users check it out, as well they should--Amazon frequently offers premium apps for free.
17.8% of Android users check the weather using this app. We almost would've expected more from this one.
23.9% of people with Androids use Pandora to listen to customised radio stations while on the go or at work.
For students and business people on the go, QuickofficePro is the way to go for editing Office documents.
Considering 25.3% of Android users (on average) use this app, there must be a pretty huge percentage of business people and students that use it, because how many others would be willing to pay $14.99 for an app?
This is far and away the most expensive app in the top 20.
Angry Birds is somehow still the most popular mobile game in the world since its release in 2009.
It's free, it's fun, and it will compel you to collect as many golden eggs as possible. 25.9% of Android users play it.
Advanced Task Killer is a handy tool for Android users looking to free up some RAM and make their phone run faster.
Many people debate the actual efficacy of apps like Advanced Task Killer Free, but 26.1% of Android users try it anyway.
YouTube, one of the staple apps on every smartphone today, is used frequently by 51.4% of Android users.
71.9% of Android users use their smartphone to perform Google searches.
This alone is some kind of proof that many Americans have an Android phone just because it was a free upgrade, and not because they have any idea how to use a smartphone.
Or maybe the rest just use Opera.
74.5% of Android users use Gmail to check emails every day, a stunning reminder of Gmail's huge user base.
Google Maps for Android is brilliant for driving directions, GPS, and for helping you never get lost again. 74.6% of Android owners use it.
In order to download any app, you'll need to browse the Android Market. So it only makes sense the greatest number of people use this app consistently to browse, purchase, and check out apps.
