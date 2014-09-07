The 20 Most Influential Billionaires Behind The Scenes Of US Politics

Politics and business have always had a sticky relationship.
The Brookings Institute released a ranking of U.S. billionaires according to their political influence.
The billionaires’ influences are measured by the “use of great wealth for campaign expenditures, activism through non-profit organisations and foundation, holding public office, media ownership, policy thought leadership, and behind the scenes influence.”
Alice Walton, one of the Wal-Mart fortune heirs, is an early backer of Hillary Clinton's 'Ready for Hillary' super PAC.
Source: Brookings Institute
Multimedia master Donald Trump routinely comments on numerous political issues and has succeeded in amassing a large following of conservatives.
Marc Andreessen backed GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012. He's interested in the future of journalism -- and in particular, the swift transition from traditional media to digital.
Peterson argues for the reduction of government debt and with his foundation has funded organisations such as Fix the Debt and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Paul Singer -- a conservative Republican -- has been a supporter of same-sex marriage and has a political action committee called American Unity that contributed $US2 million in support of GOP legislators who also are in support of same-sex marriage.
The Omidyars criticised U.S. surveillance, and their foundation works on government transparency, property rights, and economic development.
Jeff Bezos recently purchased the Washington Post and has supported $US2.5 million to the Washington state referendum in support of same-sex marriage.
Buffett has been a strong Obama supporter and advocates higher taxes on wealthy individuals.
Pritzker is an Obama supporter and served as U.S. Secretary of Commerce in his administration.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been extremely influential in education reform and contributed $US100,000 to support same-sex marriage in a Washington state referendum.
Murdoch owns both the Wall Street Journal and Fox News -- two major news organisations. Plus, he works with Bloomberg on immigration reform.
Soros gave $US1 million to Obama in 2012 and signed up as the finance co-chair of the 'Ready for Hillary' super PAC.
Adelson spent a whopping $US93 million 'seeking to defeat President Barack Obama in 2012' and promised to spend two times that much next election.
Bloomberg is donating $US50 million against the NRA with his super PAC Independence USA. He also has the nonprofit organisations Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Partnership for a New American Economy.
