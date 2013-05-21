The Most Polite And Potty-Mouthed States In The US [MAP]

Data group Marchex has examined more than 600,000 phone calls from the past 12 months to find the most police and vulgar states in the country. (via Peter Nidzgorski)



The calls were placed by consumers to businesses across 30 industries, including cable and satellite companies, auto dealerships, pest control centres and more.

Interestingly, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Hampshire somehow managed to be described as both “sailors” and “very courteous.”

