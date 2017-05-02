15 schools produced 40% of all the players selected in the NFL Draft

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football team just got their best recruiting tool this past weekend when they had 11 players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, the most of any school.

Alabama was a close second, with 10 players taken overall, including seven in the first two rounds and nine of the first 79 picks. The Crimson Tide are also still the kings of the first round, with 22 players taken in the first round since 2007. The Florida Gators are second on that list with 16.

In all, the 253 players selected in the draft came from 103 different schools. Of those, more than 40% (103) came from these 15 schools.

