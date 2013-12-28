The Most-Pirated TV Shows Of 2013

Game Of Thrones ‘Game of Thrones’was the most-pirated television series last year, too, according to TorrentFreak.

While we’ve been compiling end-of-year lists, we were asked earlier this week what the most pirated television shows of the year were.

Well, privacy site TorrentFreak compiled the 10 most pirated TV shows of the year.

Surprise! “Breaking Bad” isn’t number one. (Though two AMC shows do top the list.)

Instead, “Game of Thrones” is the most-pirated series of the year.

Earlier this year, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said during an earnings call they’re basically ok with that.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise “GoT” is a popular show to be watched illegally. After all, “Breaking Bad” is pretty much accessible — save for the final eight episodes at the moment — on Netflix.

Numbers are gathered from data including download statistics reported by BitTorrent trackers.

Here’s the full list:

Most Downloaded TV Shows on BitTorrent

“Game of Thrones” – 5.9 million

“Breaking Bad” – 4.2 million

“The Walking Dead” – 3.6 million

“The Big Bang Theory” – 3.4 million

“Dexter” – 3.1 million

“How I Met Your Mother” – 3 million

“Suits” – 2.6 million

“Homeland” – 2.4 million

“Vikings” – 2.3 million

“Arrow” – 2.2 million

