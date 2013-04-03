The 10 Most Pirated TV Shows

The season 3 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ set the record for largest Bittorrent swarm.

More viewers may have tuned into “The Walking Dead” season finale Sunday night; however, when it comes to most pirated television series, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” takes the crown.



The season three premiere became the most pirated episode of television ever on file sharing site Bittorrent with more than 320,000 users sharing the episode, according to TorrentFreak.

What other series make up the most pirated shows?

“The Walking Dead” makes the cut, but it’s not as high up on the list as you may think.

TorrentFreak compiled the most downloaded television series by episode on BitTorrent for the past year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.