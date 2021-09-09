The most pirated movies of the year – from ‘Black Widow’ to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ – highlight the risks of simultaneous theater and streaming releases

‘Black Widow.’ Marvel Studios

Nearly all of the most pirated movies of the year so far were available online in some form.

It shows the risks for studios when releasing a movie on streaming services and in theaters simultaneously.

Theater owners have criticized the strategy, arguing it increases piracy and eats at a movie’s box office.

During the pandemic, Hollywood studios have released some of their biggest movies simultaneously to theaters and streaming services. Theater owners generally hate it and have escalated their criticism of the strategy since the release of “Black Widow,” which Disney debuted in theaters and on Disney+ for an additional $US30 ($AU41) fee on the same day.

A major part of their argument is that it leads to more piracy, which can hurt a movie’s box office.

“When a movie is released simultaneously to a streaming service, a pristine copy of that movie is made available day one that it’s in cinemas,” John Fithian, the CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), told Insider.

“Black Widow” is the biggest movie at the US box office so far this year with $US182 ($AU247) million. But NATO believes it would have made more money, and not had such a dramatic drop at the domestic box office from it first to second weekend, if it had been exclusive to theaters.

Fithian argued that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” another Marvel movie released over the weekend with a record $US90 ($AU122) million during the four-day holiday, will have stronger legs at the box office because it’s not streaming – and therefore not being pirated as much.

Early piracy data suggests that could be the case. After “Black Widow” debuted on Disney+, it quickly shot to the top of piracy news website TorrentFreak’s weekly list of most pirated movies. “Shang-Chi,” in contrast, debuted at No. 5 on this week’s list.

An analysis of TorrentFreak’s weekly lists throughout the year show the risks of the simultaneous release strategy. While some of the movies that topped the lists were successful at the box office given the circumstances of the pandemic, theater owners would argue that they lost money from piracy.

Nearly all of the movies that topped the lists each week were online in some form, either on streaming services or available to rent on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms after their theatrical runs (only one week so far this year had a movie top the list that was only in theaters at the time: “A Quiet Place Part II”).

Warner Bros. releases made up the majority of movies that topped the weekly lists, as the studio is releasing all of its 2021 films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Of the 36 weeks so far this year that TorrentFreak has tracked the most pirated movies for, a movie that was streaming on HBO Max topped 16 of them.

Here’s how that broke down by platform:

HBO Max – 16 weeks

PVOD – 9

Disney+ – 6

Paramount+ – 2

Amazon Prime Video – 1

Netflix – 1

Only in theaters – 1

Movies that appeared most frequently (the ones that topped the lists more than two weeks in a row) were released simultaneously to theaters and on streaming services:

“Mortal Kombat” – Four weeks in a row; was released in theaters and on HBO Max

“Godzilla vs. Kong” – Three weeks in a row; was released in theaters and on HBO Max

“Black Widow” – Three weeks in a row; was released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access (additional $US30 ($AU41) fee required for subscribers to watch)

Below is each movie that has topped TorrentFreak’s weekly list of most pirated movies this year, along with the weeks they were No. 1 and how they performed at the box office (if they weren’t exclusively streaming). The dates noted for each movie are the days that TorrentFreak updated its rankings, and it reflects the previous seven days.

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.) – January 4 and January 11 Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) US release date: December 25, 2020 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US16.7 ($AU23) million Total domestic box office: $US46.5 ($AU63) million Total global box office: $US166.5 ($AU226) million “News of the World” (Universal) – January 18 and January 25 Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in Paul Greengrass’ ‘News of the World.’ Universal Pictures/Netflix Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting January 15 Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting January 15 US release date: December 25, 2020 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US2.25 ($AU3) million Total domestic box office: $US12.7 ($AU17) million Total global box office: $US12.7 ($AU17) million (distributed by Netflix internationally in February) “The Little Things” (Warner Bros.) -February 1 and February 15 Jared Leto in ‘The Little Things.’ Nicola Goode/Warner Bros. Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) US release date: January 29, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US4.7 ($AU6) million Total domestic box office: $US15.2 ($AU21) million Total global box office: $US29.8 ($AU40) million “Bliss” (Amazon Studios) – February 8 Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in ‘Bliss.’ Prime Video Was it online at the time? Streaming on Amazon Prime Video Streaming on Amazon Prime Video US release date: February 5, 2021 “Monster Hunter” (Sony) – February 22 and March 1 Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting February 16 Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting February 16 US release date: December 18, 2020 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US2.2 ($AU3) million Total domestic box office: $US15.2 ($AU21) million Total global box office: $US42.1 ($AU57) million “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney) – March 8 and March 15 Was it online at the time? Streaming on Disney+ Premier Access (and in theaters) Streaming on Disney+ Premier Access (and in theaters) US release date: March 5, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US8.5 ($AU12) million Total domestic box office: $US54.7 ($AU74) million Total global box office: $US122.7 ($AU167) million “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max) – March 22 and March 29 Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max Streaming on HBO Max Release date: March 18, 2021 “Godzilla vs. Kong” (Warner Bros.) – April 5, April 12, and April 19 ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Warner Bros. Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) US release date: March 31, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US31.6 ($AU43) million Total domestic box office: $US100.5 ($AU136) million Total global box office: $US4.7 ($AU6).9 million “Mortal Kombat” (Warner Bros.) – April 26, May 3, May 10, and May 17 Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) US release date: April 23, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US23.3 ($AU32) million Total domestic box office: $US42.2 ($AU57) million Total global box office: $US83.6 ($AU113) million “Army of the Dead” (Netflix) – May 24 Dave Bautista in ‘Army of the Dead.’ Netflix Was it online at the time? Streaming on Netflix Streaming on Netflix Release date: May 21, 2021 “Wrath of Man” (MGM) – May 31 Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting May 25 Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting May 25 US release date: May 7, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US8.3 ($AU11) million Total domestic box office: $US27.5 ($AU37) million Total global box office: $US104 ($AU141) million “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (Warner Bros.) – June 7 Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) US release date: June 4, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US24.1 ($AU33) million Total domestic box office: $US65.6 ($AU89) million Total global box office: $US2.2 ($AU3) million “Infinite” (Paramount) – June 14 and June 21 Mark Wahlberg in ‘Infinite.’ Paramount Was it online at the time? Streaming on Paramount+ Streaming on Paramount+ Release date: June 10 “Luca” (Disney) – June 28 Was it online at the time? Streaming on Disney+ at no additional cost Streaming on Disney+ at no additional cost Release date: June 18, 2021 “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount) – July 5 ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Paramount Was it online at the time? No, only in theaters (came to Paramount+ and PVOD platforms on July 13) No, only in theaters (came to Paramount+ and PVOD platforms on July 13) US release date: May 28, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US47.5 ($AU64) million Total domestic box office: $US160 ($AU217) million Total global box office: $US297.3 ($AU404) million “Black Widow” (Disney) – July 12, July 19, and July 26 Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Was it online at the time? Streaming on Disney+ Premier Access (and in theaters) Streaming on Disney+ Premier Access (and in theaters) US release date: July 9, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US80.3 ($AU109) million Total domestic box office: $US182 ($AU247).7 million Total global box office: $US372.3 ($AU505) million “F9: The Fast Saga” (Universal) – August 2 Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in ‘F9.’ Universal Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting July 30 Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting July 30 US release date: June 25, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US70 ($AU95) million Total domestic box office: $US172.9 ($AU235) million Total global box office: $US710.9 ($AU965) million “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.) – August 9 and August 16 Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in ‘The Suicide Squad’ Warner Bros. Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters) US release date: August 6, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US26.2 ($AU36) million Total domestic box office: $US54.7 ($AU74) million Total global box office: $US162.5 ($AU221) million “Snake Eyes” (Paramount) – August 23 and August 30 Henry Golding in ‘Snake Eyes.’ Paramount Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting August 17 Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting August 17 US release date: July 23, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US13.3 ($AU18) million Total domestic box office: $US28.3 ($AU38) million Total global box office: $US37 ($AU50) million “Don’t Breathe 2” (Sony) – September 6 Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting September 3 Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting September 3 US release date: August 13, 2021 Opening weekend box office (domestic): $US10.6 ($AU14) million Total domestic box office: $US28.6 ($AU39) million Total global box office: $US41.4 ($AU56) million