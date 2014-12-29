The 10 Most Pirated Movies Of The Year

Paramount Pictures and Red Granite Pictures ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ was downloaded over 30 million times.

The most pirated movies of the year were some of 2013’s biggest movies.

Variety rounded up the 20 most-pirated movies from Jan. 1 to Dec. 23, 2014 via piracy-tracking firm Excipio.

While the list includes some of this year’s hits including “Captain America: The Winter Solider” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” last year’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Frozen” were the two largest illegal downloads of the year.

Here’s the top 10 via Variety. You can view the full list here.

1. “The Wolf of Wall Street”: 30.035 million (Paramount, Dec. 25, 2013)

2. “Frozen”: 29.919 million (Disney, Nov. 27, 2013)

3. “RoboCop”*: 29.879 million (MGM, Feb. 12, 2014; and Orion, July 17, 1987)

4. “Gravity”: 29.357 million (Warner Bros., Oct. 4, 2013)

5. “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”: 27.627 million (Warner Bros., Dec. 13, 2013)

6. “Thor: The Dark World”: 25.749 million (Disney/Marvel, Nov. 8, 2013)

7. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”: 25.628 million (Disney/Marvel, April 4, 2014)

8. “The Legend of Hercules”: 25.137 million (Summit, Jan. 10, 2014)

9. “X-Men: Days of Future Past”: 24.380 million (20th Century Fox, May 23, 2014)

10. “12 Years a Slave”: 23.653 million (Fox Searchlight, Oct. 18, 2013)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.