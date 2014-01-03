The Most Pirated Movies Of 2013

www.thehobbit.com ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ was the most-pirated movie of 2013, according to TorrentFreak.

Last week, TorrentFreak revealed the most-pirated television shows of 2013.

Today, they’ve released the list of which movies were downloaded the most.

Unsurprisingly, some of the year’s highest-grossing films made the list — “Fast and Furious 6” and “Iron Man 3.”

However, you may be surprised “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” tops the list.

The first in a trilogy of films from Peter Jackson was downloaded an estimated 8.4 million times.

Numbers are gathered from BitTorrent downloads.

Here’s the full list along with each film’s worldwide gross.

Most Downloaded Movies on BitTorrent 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.