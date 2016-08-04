The 20 dream destinations people want to visit most

Sarah Schmalbruch
Marrakesh Spice Markettakepicsforfun / iStockSpices at a market in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Planning or daydreaming about your next trip is almost as much fun as getting there.

That’s exactly what Pinterest users are doing: pinning the dream destinations they most wish to visit. If you’re looking for some inspiration, here are the 20 places around the world that users have saved the most.

From the crystal clear waters of Petrohué Falls in Chile, to the colourful markets of Marrakesh, Morocco, the list has a destination for everyone.

Keep scrolling for photos that are sure to fuel your wanderlust.

20. New York City, New York, USA

Shutterstock

19. Reykjavik, Iceland

Shutterstock

18. Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Eduardo_Zapata / iStock

17. Los Angeles, California, USA

Shutterstock

16. Somoto's Canyon, Nicaragua

riderfoot / iStock

15. Cape Town, South Africa

Shutterstock / Andrea Willmore

14. Marrakesh, Morocco

takepicsforfun / iStock

13. Kjeragbolten, Norway

Eugeniya Последнее / iStock

12. New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

iStock / Meinzahn

11. Lisbon, Portugal

Sean Pavone / iStock

10. Tulum, Mexico

diegocardini / iStock

9. Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Shutterstock / Galyna Andrushko

8. Port Fairy, Victoria, Australia

GordonBellPhotography / iStock

7. Kyoto, Japan

martinho Smart / Shutterstock

6. Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland

Sergeicha / iStock

5. Petrohué Falls, Chile

FCastello / iStock

4. Havasu Falls, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

lightphoto / iStock

3. Hanoi, Vietnam

trocphunc / iStock

2. Musha Cay Island, Bahamas

Getty

1. Positano, Campania, Italy

Shutterstock.com

