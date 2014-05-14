The 10 Most Popular Tourist Spots On Pinterest

Paige Cooperstein

Pinterest has become a popular tool for people looking to plan a vacation.

After introducing Place Pins less than six months ago, the photo-sharing network already has nearly one billion places pinned on more than 100,000 Place Boards.

When Pinterest mined this data to find the places most frequently added to people’s travel wish lists, it found that most of those destinations were in the U.S. and Canada.

But there were also some unexpected destinations, like a famous lagoon in Iceland and “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

10. Four Corners National Monument at the border of Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico

Source: Pinterest

9. Brooklyn Bridge in New York City

Source: Pinterest

8. Yosemite National Park in central California

Source: Pinterest

4. Central Park in New York City

Source: Pinterest

3. Abraham Lake, a man-made body of water in Alberta, Canada

Source: Pinterest

2. Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Source: Pinterest

1. Eiffel Tower in Paris, France

Source: Pinterest

Prefer the ocean?

