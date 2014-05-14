The 10 Most Popular Tourist Spots On Pinterest

Pinterest has become a popular tool for people looking to plan a vacation.

After introducing Place Pins less than six months ago, the photo-sharing network already has nearly one billion places pinned on more than 100,000 Place Boards.

When Pinterest mined this data to find the places most frequently added to people’s travel wish lists, it found that most of those destinations were in the U.S. and Canada.

But there were also some unexpected destinations, like a famous lagoon in Iceland and “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.