The Most Widely Persecuted Religion In The World

The Pew Forum released its 2012 report, Rising Tide of Restrictions on Religion, on Thursday, and ranked which religions were the most persecuted.



And despite the fact that Islamic protests have dominated the news, it’s Christians that have been persecuted in the most countries between 2006 and 2010.

Photo: Pew Forum on Religion

Here’s how many countries people were harassed in a specific year:

Photo: Pew Forum on Religion

Here’s how the harassment breaks down in terms of government harassment and social harassment:

Photo: Pew Forum on Religion

Of course, the data doesn’t take into account how severe the harrassment was, or how widespread it was within the countries recorded, but it’s certainly surprising.

