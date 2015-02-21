Good news for the Apple Watch: Most people who want a smartwatch want one running Apple's iOS

Though plenty of companies have been starting to build and release smartwatches and smart fitness trackers over the last year or so, most people are looking forward to seeing how the Apple Watch will drive demand for the product category when it launches in April. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that more people want a smartwatch running iOS than any other operating system, including Android.

Based on global online survey data collected in October 2014 and charted for us by BI Intelligence, roughly one-fifth of smartphone owners are interested in pairing a smartwatch with their phones — but 31% of respondents who wanted a smartwatch said they wanted one running Apple’s iOS. By comparison, only 12% of respondents had interest in an Android-powered smartwatch. Though Apple Watch and Android Wear watches offer similar functionality, only Apple’s watch will also support Apple Pay, the company’s new mobile payments platform that will let iPhone owners pay for goods with their wrists.

