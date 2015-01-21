Most People Use Facebook Or Google To Log Into Other Sites And Services

Social logins save people a lot of time online: Simply by providing access to their Facebook or Google profiles, people can access new networks without needing to provide registration information for every single app they want to try out. Facebook is the most popular social login at the moment, but Google is quickly catching up.

Based on a selection of websites studied by customer identity management firm Janrain, which was charted for us by BI Intelligence, Google’s share of the social login market rose by six percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2013 to top 40%, which is just three percentage points behind Facebook. During that same time, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network actually lost three percentage points of the social login market. Controlling login data is good for Google and Facebook, which can use that valuable user information to sell its targeted ads.

