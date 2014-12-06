If You Don't Plan On Tipping This Holiday, You're In The Minority

Tipping isn’t just for restaurant servers.

When the holidays roll around, you might want to show appreciation — in the form of a little cash — to the service people who make your year easier, from housekeeper to hairstylist.

If you haven’t considered who you’ll be tipping this year, and how much, you’ll probably want to give it some thought. According to a survey from Care.com, nearly 70% of people give holiday tips.

And we’re not talking a few extra dollars. Almost half of Care.com’s survey respondents said they tip $US150 or more during the holiday season.

The most popular people to tip are those in child care (babysitters, nannies, and daycare workers), home care (housekeepers, landscapers, and handymen), and personal care (hairstylists, manicurists, and personal trainers).

And better get thinking, because according to Care.com’s survey, nearly half of your fellow tippers are handing over cash in early December.

Take a look at the infographic below to see how people feel about holiday tipping, why they do it, and when they do it.

