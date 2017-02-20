Most Americans haven't seen a single movie nominated for best picture, according to survey

Summit Ryan Gosling in ‘La La Land.’

Movie lovers often go out of their way to see every film nominated in the best picture category before the Oscar ceremony goes down. And you’d think that once a movie wins the revered best picture trophy, people would leap to see it as soon as possible.

But that’s not so. According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, 55% of Americans actually haven’t seen a single movie nominated for best picture in 2017. Only 14% of the people surveyed take a nomination as a reason to see a movie. So while the Oscars do have some impact on a film’s audience, there are other factors that play a more important role.

“When asked to choose what should win best picture, the top picks were ‘La La Land’ (13%) and then ‘Hidden Figures’ (11%). However 47% of Americans say they don’t know or don’t have an opinion on what should win.”

The survey questioned a group of 2,000 people about what drives them to see a movie. The No. 1 factor? Who’s in it. Thirty-nine per cent of the people surveyed said that their decision to see a movie is driven by the stars.

Thirty-one per cent said that the movie’s trailer plays a major factor in their decision to see it. Young people tend to be in this category: 50% per cent of adults under 30 say that the trailer is a big influence on their choice to see a movie or to skip it.

Like the Oscars, critics also don’t have a huge influence: only 15% said that a critic’s review determines whether they see a movie.

