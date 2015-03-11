Most people are happy to share their personal health data with advertisers

Wearable devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers might go mainstream this year thanks to the Apple Watch. Even though there are plenty of devices and applications that share personal health data with third parties like advertisers, people aren’t up in arms. In fact, people don’t seem to care much at all.

Based on survey data from ad tech firm Rocket Fuel charted for us by BI Intelligence, the majority of people in a December 2014 survey said they would be comfortable sharing their health and fitness data (56%) and their diet data (56%) to get more personalised advertisements. Less than half of the survey’s 1,262 respondents said they were comfortable sharing their sleep (48%) and mood data (45%).

But here’s the real opportunity for advertisers and brands: Three out of every four respondents said they would be more likely to share their personal data if they received incentives like discounts and coupons.

