25 Movies That Will Make You Proud To Be An American

YouTube screenshot Tom Hanks is one of the most American Americans to hit the silver screen. He starred in ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Apollo 13,’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan.’

We understand that a list of the most American films could run 238 items long — the number of years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

It’s an outlandish dream to narrow that list to 25, but hey, this is America. Dare to dream.

We rounded up the movies that will stir your nostalgia for the red-white-and-blue, and a few titles just for fun. (William Daniels, or “Mr. Feeny,” sings in a musical about the writing of the Declaration of Independence. That happened.)

Movies are listed in order of release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.