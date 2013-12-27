MAP: The Most Passionate Soccer Nations In Europe

Redditor Tuttle_not_Buttle did some maths on attendance at European soccer domestic league matches and made this map of the most passionate soccer nations on the continent.

The ranking is based on the percentage of the population that attends a professional soccer game over an average two-week period.

The top 10:

Faroe Islands, 10.2% Iceland, 3.86% Scotland, 3.81% Cyprus, 3.67% Netherlands, 2.87% England, 2.85% Norway, 2.63% Denmark, 1.94% Belgium, 1.92% Switzerland, 1.85%

The methodology is biased toward countries with low populations. Only 50,000 people live in the Faroe Islands. In addition, attendance isn’t the only thing that goes into “passion.”

But it’s interesting nonetheless.

Other takeaways: France is lacking and Scandinavians love live soccer.

The map:

