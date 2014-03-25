The Most Overvalued And Undervalued Housing Markets In America

We get a ton of housing data this morning.

In his preview, Trulia chief economist Jed Kolko lists the most overvalued and undervalued housing markets, which is a measure of current price levels against fundamentals like incomes, rents, and historical price paths.

Here are the markets getting close to overheating:

And here are those underperforming. Detroit and Chicago both had double-digit price gains last year. Detroit, of course, remains mired in the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S. history.

And for good measure, here’s their bubble chart for the 100 largest metros. Starting to creep higher.

