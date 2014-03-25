The Most Overvalued And Undervalued Housing Markets In America

Rob Wile

We get a ton of housing data this morning.

In his preview, Trulia chief economist Jed Kolko lists the most overvalued and undervalued housing markets, which is a measure of current price levels against fundamentals like incomes, rents, and historical price paths.

Here are the markets getting close to overheating:

Screen Shot 2014 03 25 at 7.12.06 AMTrulia

And here are those underperforming. Detroit and Chicago both had double-digit price gains last year. Detroit, of course, remains mired in the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S. history.

Over and under valued homes truliaTrulia

And for good measure, here’s their bubble chart for the 100 largest metros. Starting to creep higher.

Trulia housing bubble chartTrulia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.