The 17 Most Overpaid Players In The NBA

Photo: ap

20 two of 30 NBA teams lost money this year. This fact alone makes it easy to understand why owners want drastic revisions to the contract system.Here are a few more reasons:



Rashard Lewis, a player ranked 235 on ESPN’s Player Efficiency Rating, earned $21 million this year.

Gilbert Arenas, another b-list star, earned $18 million.

Nick Collison, definitely not a household name, earned $13 million.

In each case a middle-market team overpaid a decent player to keep him from falling into the clutches of, say, the Lakers. Meanwhile the Lakers didn’t bat an eye before paying $25 million this season to 32-year-old Kobe Bryant — the cost of Lebron James, Derrick Rose and Shaquille O’Neal combined.

We identified the 17 most overpaid players in the league based on current-year salary divided by PER. (Player Efficiency Rating measure each player’s overall productivity. Anyone with a PER lower than 15 would be considered below the league-average.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.