The Most Overpaid Player On Every NBA Team

Photo: twitpic.com

Almost every NBA team overpays for someone.The key is to make sure you overpay for your important players, not for secondary pieces that will kill your cap space.



To determine the most overpaid player on each team, we divided each player’s player efficiency rating (PER) last season by their salary. Only players making more than $5 million per year were eligible.

The conclusion: The best teams typically overpay for elite players, while the worst teams are the ones who spend big money on big-time busts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.