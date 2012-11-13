The Most Overpaid Player On Every NBA Team

Tony Manfred
amar'e stoudemire nba playoff sleeveless vest

Photo: twitpic.com

Almost every NBA team overpays for someone.The key is to make sure you overpay for your important players, not for secondary pieces that will kill your cap space.

To determine the most overpaid player on each team, we divided each player’s player efficiency rating (PER) last season by their salary. Only players making more than $5 million per year were eligible.

The conclusion: The best teams typically overpay for elite players, while the worst teams are the ones who spend big money on big-time busts.

Atlanta Hawks — Josh Smith, $13.2 million

PER: 21.1

Salary per point of PER: $625,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Boston Celtics — Paul Pierce, $16.8 million

PER: 19.7

Salary per point of PER: $852,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Brooklyn Nets — Joe Johnson, $19.8 million

PER: 18.5

Salary per point of PER: $1.07 million

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Charlotte Bobcats — DeSagana Diop, $7.4 million

PER: 6.8

Salary per point of PER: $1.09 million

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Chicago Bulls — Luol Deng, $13.3 million

PER: 14.1

Salary per point of PER: $943,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Cleveland Cavaliers — Luke Walton, $6.1 million

PER: 3.4

Salary per point of PER: $1.79 million

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Dallas Mavericks — Dirk Nowitzki, $20.9 million

PER: 21.8

Salary per point of PER: $958,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Denver Nuggets — Andre Iguodala, $14.7 million

PER: 17.6

Salary per point of PER: $835,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Detroit Pistons — Corey Maggette, $10.9 million

PER: 14.1

Salary per point of PER: $772,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Golden State Warriors — Andris Biedrins, $9 million

PER: 8.8

Salary per point of PER: $1.02 million

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Houston Rockets — Omer Asik, $5 million

PER: 13.4

Salary per point of PER: $372,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Indiana Pacers — Roy Hibbert, $13.7 million

PER: 19.4

Salary per point of PER: $706,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Los Angeles Clippers — Lamar Odom, $8.2 million

PER: 9.3

Salary per point of PER: $881,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Los Angeles Lakers — Kobe Bryant, $27.8 million

PER: 22.0

Salary per point of PER: $1.26 million

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Memphis Grizzlies — Rudy Gay, $16.5 million

PER: 17.8

Salary per point of PER: $927,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Miami Heat — Chris Bosh, $17.5 million

PER: 18.9

Salary per point of PER: $925,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Milwaukee Bucks — Monta Ellis, $11 million

PER: 17.5

Salary per point of PER: $628,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Minnesota Timberwolves — Andrei Kirilenko, $9.8 million

PER: 16.7

Salary per point of PER: $586,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

New Orleans Hornets — Eric Gordon, $13.7 million

PER: 19.2

Salary per point of PER: $713,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

New York Knicks — Amar'e Stoudemire, $19.9 million

PER: 17.7

Salary per point of PER: $1.12 million

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Oklahoma City Thunder — Kendrick Perkins, $7.8 million

PER: 8.7

Salary per point of PER: $896,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Orlando Magic — Hedo Turkoglu, $11.8 million

PER: 11.8

Salary per point of PER: $1 million

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Philadelphia 76ers — Andrew Bynum, $16.5 million

PER: 23.0

Salary per point of PER: $717,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Phoenix Suns — Michael Beasley, $5.8 million

PER: 13.1

Salary per point of PER: $443,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Portland Trail Blazers — Nicolas Batum, $12 million

PER: 17.3

Salary per point of PER: $694,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Sacramento Kings — John Salmons, $8.1 million

PER: 17.3

Salary per point of PER: $900,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

San Antonio Spurs — Stephen Jackson, $10.1 million

PER: 10.7

Salary per point of PER: $944,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Toronto Raptors — Jose Calderon, $10.6 million

PER: 16.7

Salary per point of PER: $635,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Utah Jazz — Al Jefferson, $15 million

PER: 22.9

Salary per point of PER: $655,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

Washington Wizards — Emeka Okafor, $13.5 million

PER: 15.1

Salary per point of PER: $894,000

*Salary figures via HoopsHype

More NBA

NBA Power Rankings! Week 1 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.