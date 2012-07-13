The Most Grossly Overcrowded Beaches In America

Photo: visualthinker/Flickr

Independence Day brings to mind fireworks, barbecue, and, if you live in Ocean City, crowds. More than 300,000 sun-seekers flood this small Maryland town each July 4th, packing restaurants, boardwalk attractions, and, of course, the beach.

When the summer holiday strikes, fleeing to the beach seems like a no-brainer. After all, what could be better than a sea breeze to cool you off? You and those hundreds of thousands of fellow beachgoers, that is. That’s the kind of maritime mosh pit you’re likely to encounter at America’s popular beaches. And Ocean City, with 4.5 million annual visitors, is hardly the worst offender.



The state of Florida has the greatest number of congested beaches on our list; its two coastlines offer seemingly endless stretches of sand, from Miami’s party scene to secluded Caladesi Island. But it’s California, famous for surfing culture, that claims the questionable honour of America’s No. 1 most crowded beach: Venice Beach, to be precise, which swarms with 16 million sunbathers, fortune-tellers, street performers, and people-watchers.

Arriving at that estimate isn’t an exact science as beach crowds are fluid and dynamic. To crunch the numbers, we relied on the United States Lifesaving Association, which keeps attendance stats for more than 200 beaches. When unavailable, we turned to government organisations like the New York City Parks Department. Not only did Coney Island make our list with 11 million annual visitors, but so did Rockaway Beach, a longtime destination for city-dwelling surfers that’s recently become a hipster favourite. It’s worth braving the crowds both on the sand and in line at the Rockaway Taco food truck.

Though not everyone may be convinced. Once New York and other local authorities have the stats, they might like to boast about how many visitors their beaches receive. But if they proclaim those numbers too loudly, they might scare people away. As the great Yogi Berra put it, “Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded.”

If you do follow the wisdom of crowds, try to time it right by skipping the weekends or going early in the morning—so that you can appreciate the combination of natural beauty and boardwalk amusements that made these beaches popular in the first place. And if you just can’t take the crowds, seek out one of the world’ssecret beaches instead.

No. 1 Venice Beach, CA Annual Visitors: 16,000,000 It can be hard to tell the sunbathers from the fortune-tellers, artists, vendors, and assorted street life that populates America's most crowded beach. Whether you've come to surf the Venice Breakwater, play a little basketball, or people-watch while strolling the boardwalk, it helps if you're not claustrophobic. Source: L.A. Beaches & Harbors No. 2 Miami Beach, FL Annual Visitors: 13,268,841 If you hope to make the scene this summer in Miami, get in line because so do millions of other visitors. The preening and posing might be most competitive at South Beach, but there are 15 other beaches, such as Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles, where visitors and residents of South Florida negotiate for a little R&R space. Source: U.S. Lifesaving Association No. 3 Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY Annual Visitors: 11,164,975 Coney Island began attracting the masses in the 1830s and shows no sign of losing its singular appeal nearly two centuries later. Amusement rides both new (Luna Park's Scream Zone) and old (Cyclone roller coaster), Nathan's Hot Dogs, and Cyclones baseball games are persuasive reasons to brave those crowds. Source: U.S. Lifesaving Association No. 4 Newport Beach, CA Annual Visitors: 9,446,850 Back in 1905, the Pacific Electric Railway started bringing beachgoers to this stretch of Orange County. Now they arrive by different means, but in far greater numbers, crowding the strands of Corona del Mar State Beach and Crystal Cove State Park, while surfers stake out the area between Newport Pier and the Santa Ana River. But whether you're trying to jog on the boardwalk or jockey for space at The Wedge for a little bodysurfing, show up early to avoid the masses. Source: U.S. Lifesaving Association No. 5 Daytona Beach, FL Annual Visitors: 8,000,000 Not everyone is a NASCAR fan in Daytona, the headquarters for the sport. It just seems that way on this famed beach with hard-packed sand that permits cars and has been the epicentre of motor sports for decades. Keep your eyes peeled for cars as well as 8 million fellow humans, especially during events like the NASCAR Coke Zero 400 race each July. Source: Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau No. 6 Huntington Beach, CA Annual Visitors: 7,936,526 Strap the longboard to the roof, you're in Surf City USA. HB, as it's also known, has 8.5 miles of sandy beach and is the heart and soul of America's surfing culture, with some of the best surf breaks in California. On the flip side, that means this is one of the state's most consistently packed beaches. Source: U.S. Lifesaving Association No. 7 Hollywood, FL Annual Visitors: 7,727,987 The 2.5-mile-long terracotta-coloured path skirting this white-sand beach qualifies as one of America's best beach boardwalks. But expect to find tons of joggers, skaters, and cyclists, not tranquility. The Jet Ski rental shops and restaurants like Le Tub do big business, and even the coral reef off Greene Street can seem crowded at the worst of times. Source: U.S. Lifesaving Association No. 8 Jones Beach, NY Annual Visitors: 5,100,000 Hugging the southern shoreline of Long Island, this 10-mile beach resembles Grand Central Station at rush hour on a hot Saturday in August. On those dog days of summer, you need to search hard for a place to spread out a towel that doesn't infringe upon someone else's turf. Source: NY State Parks Department No. 9 Brevard County, FL Annual Visitors: 4,776,993 Sun-seekers in the Brevard area flock to the North Reach in Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, and Melbourne Beach. Surfing is one popular draw, and an afternoon dip in the ocean pairs nicely with a morning devoted to another element--air--at the nearby NASA Kennedy Space centre. Source: U.S. Lifesaving Association No. 10 Ocean City, MD Annual Visitors: 4,500,000 Visitors began arriving here after the Civil War by stagecoach and ferry. They wouldn't recognise the beach town now, when more than 300,000 visitors come for the July 4th weekend alone, crowding restaurants, shops, Trimper's boardwalk carousel, and, of course, the sand. Source: U.S. Lifesaving Association Now check out 10 more super-crowded beaches Here are the other beaches you'll want to avoid >

