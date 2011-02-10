The 10 Most Overbought Stocks On The S&P 500

Joe Weisenthal
Corner Race Bike

Photo: flickr user Martin Pettit

The technical analysis team at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch has put out a big report on what commodities, stocks, and industries are looking good on a technical basis.It includes a list of the most “overbought” stocks on the S&P 500.

This is a pretty nebulous term, of course, and there are different ways of measuring this. BAML bases its readings on the “relative price” of a security, or the strength its showing compared to the rest of the market. Eventually, everything needs to come to earth.

In its ranking, a score of “1” or above indicates that a stock is overbought. A score just below 1 means the stock is close to being overbought.

JDSU Uniphase; Score 1.407

Weyerhauser; Score: 1.311

Nvidia -- Score: 1.151

Carefusion -- Score: 1.065

Teradyne -- Score: 1.032

Molex -- Score: 1.022

GE -- Score: 0.99

Marathon Oil -- Score: 0.980

Baker Hughes -- Score: 0.926

Applied Materials -- Score: 0.909

