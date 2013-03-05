The 19 Biggest Loose Cannon CEOs

David A. Siegel, founder and CEO of Westgate Resorts and one of the richest men in America told his employees that if President Obama were to win the election, that he would have 'no choice' but to reduce the size of the company.

Siegel's letter to employees, from the HuffingtonPost:

'The economy doesn't currently pose a threat to your job. What does threaten your job however, is another 4 years of the same Presidential administration. Of course, as your employer, I can't tell you whom to vote for, and I certainly wouldn't interfere with your right to vote for whomever you choose...If any new taxes are levied on me, or my company, as our current President plans, I will have no choice but to reduce the size of this company.'

(Not only didn't he fire anyone, he gave all of his employees raises.)