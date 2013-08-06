The 16 Most Outrageous Things Johnny Manziel Did This Offseason

Tony Manfred
Johnny football at spring breakBusted Coverage

After winning the Heisman Trophy as a freshman, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel had a wild offseason.

He has been getting slammed by college football columnists as a result.

His response has been simple: I’m 20 years old, and I’m not hurting anyone.

Looking at the biggest controversies of his offseason, it’s clear that it’s great to be Johnny Football.

He went wild at Spring Break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Really wild

He posted a picture with a bunch of money at a casino in Oklahoma

One of his friends dropped out of college to be his manager/assistant, according to ESPN

He got kicked out of a frat party when he went to the University of Texas

He wore a Tim Tebow jersey to a different Texas frat party

He had to leave the Manning Passing Academy camp early because he says he 'overslept' and missed a meeting

He went to Toronto to hang out with Drake and called it the best experience of his offseason

He went to New Orleans for Super Bowl week and hung out with Rob Gronkowski, which is always dangerous

He got on TMZ with this flaming kazoo

He took four classes online in the spring semester instead of regular ones

He sat courtside at a Heat-Mavericks game in Dallas, and the announcers openly wondered how he got the seats

He tweeted that he couldn't wait to leave college

He partied with Rick Ross

He went to Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Miami

He trolled a person on Twitter by sending them a picture of his Heisman Trophy and saying 'you're that mad bro?'

