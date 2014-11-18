'Shark Tank' Investors Pick 8 Of The Show's Most Outrageous Pitches

‘Shark Tank’/ABC Mark Cuban holds up his personalised illustration from the creator of I Want to Draw a Cat for You.

From a Bluetooth device surgically implanted into your ear to a massive generator that creates “hurricanes” that produce energy and gold, the investors on “Shark Tank” have heard some strange pitches over the past six seasons.

At the end of the recently aired 100th episode of the hit pitch show on ABC, Sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec get together to reminisce about their favourite moments from the show.

Greiner asks the group what their favourite pitches were, and instead of going with what they considered to be the best, they all decide to talk about the ones they found the most ridiculous.

We’ve summarized the eight craziest pitches they mentioned, and you’ll quickly see why the Sharks find them so memorable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.