32 of the most extravagant hotel amenities money can buy

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara The ‘dining by design’ option at Banana Island’s resort offers a personalised meal on the beach.

Many of the world’s top-rated hotels go above and beyond when it comes to amenities.

These amenities range from surprising complimentary items to extremely expensive excursions.

Keep reading for a look at 32 of the most over-the-top amenities offered by luxury hotels around the world.

For those of us who are content with a white robe and complimentary toiletries when we travel, the following list of hotel amenities may come as a pretty serious shock.

From a recovery concierge designed to help cure guests’ hangovers to a personal shopper and stylist, these amenities are designed to make every guest feel noticed.

However, these luxury amenities are not always free of charge. While some – such as renting Fender guitars at any Hard Rock Hotel – are complimentary, others come with steep additional fees, ranging from a $US95 makeover to a $US5,600 helicopter ride.

Read more: Luxury travellers want more than ever before, and hotels are borrowing a tactic used by Netflix and Amazon to keep up

Some of the most extravagant amenities can be found in brand-new suites, including the Damien Hirst-designed Empathy Suite at Palms Resort Casino in Las Vegas. Unveiled this past month as the world’s most expensive hotel room, the luxury villa – priced at $US100,000 per night with a minimum two-night stay – includes a private art tour and a $US10,000 credit to use in the hotel.

From personalised fireworks displays to ski slope picnics, keep reading for a selection of some of thewildest amenities you can enjoy during your next stay.

Talia Avakian contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

Drive a Rolls-Royce Ghost for a day

The Acqualina Resort in Miami takes car service to the next level. Unveiled this year, the resort’s newest suite – the Grand Deluxe Three-Bedroom Oceanfront Suite – comes with many luxury amenities, though its top perk is arguably your own Rolls-Royce Ghost to use during your stay.

According to a recent report by Robb Report, guests who book the room for three nights or more will have access to the luxury vehicle for a full day during their vacation. The report also said, “[Acqualina] is home to the world’s largest collection of independently-owned Rolls-Royces found at a single hotel.”

Private art tour and $US10,000 hotel credit

Courtesy of Palms Casino Resort The main room in the Empathy suite features a 13-seat bar below an original Damien Hirst installation.

Guests in the Empathy Suite, one of the Palms Resorts Casino’s recently redesigned villas, get plenty of perks. Though the cost is steep – at $US100,000 per night, it is currently the most expensive hotel suite in the world – guests receive a $US10,000 credit to spend at the Las Vegas hotel.

In addition, guests get a private art tour of the hotel. Finally, Empathy Suite visitors receive 24-hour butler service and complimentary massage treatments in the villa’s designated spa rooms.

24-hour butler service

You don’t need to dread packing anymore. The Lodge at Sea Island in Georgia has a 24-hour butler service to do everything for you.

From packing your suitcase when you leave, to laying out milk and cookies at night or running you a rose petal bath, butlers are on hand to help with your every need. Their services are available to all guests who stay at the hotel, and the cost is included in the price of the room.

Fender guitar rentals

The “Sound of Your Stay” program, which is available at any of Hard Rock Hotels’ 23 hotels and 11 casinos, includes free rentals of a Fender guitar with a Mustang floor amplifier and Nixon headphones so you can rock out in your room.

You can also get exclusively curated playlists and DJ mixing systems sent to your room.

Recovery concierge

Nursing a bad hangover? Well, you’re in luck – during Mardi Gras,The Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans offers a recovery concierge who can help nurse you back to health.

From fixing you a Bloody Mary to delivering you a smoothie, this concierge can help make your stay all the more comfortable and hangover-free.

Champagne bubble bath

At the Il Salviatino hotel in Florence, Italy, guests can request the ultimate bubble bath: A private bath filled to the brim with Prosecco, Spumante, or French Champagne.

An additional bottle is chilled and provided for drinking. The service starts at $US9,000, though prices range based on your choice of bubbles.

For those who prefer something sweeter, there’s always the “chocolate fountain” bath, which comes with fresh fruit to dip and costs $US2,700.

Private recording studio

Jean Etienne Portail

Book the Villa Rockstar suite at Eden Rock St Barth’s, and you’ll have the chance to record a soundtrack in its private recording studio.

Complete with drums, electric guitars, acoustic guitars, a Fender Jazz Bass, amps, and a Yamaha piano synthesiser, the studio doubles as the Caribbean villa’s cinema room and is said to host the same Neve music-mixing console that was used by John Lennon to record “Imagine.”

24-karat gold iPads

Considering the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai is known as one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, it should come as no big surprise that its amenities include the use of 24-karat gold iPads.

They’re given to each guest upon arrival and are programmed to include access to all guest services and hotel information.

Read more: I didn’t think the $US1 billion hotel considered ‘the most luxurious in the world’ could possibly live up to the hype. I was very wrong.

Costume room

The Ballyfin hotel in County Laois, Ireland, has a costume room with 40 different period costumes from Chicago’s Lyric Opera Company. Inside, you’ll find an antique bureau packed with accessories, a personal dresser, and a photographer who can take your photo.

You can even arrange to host a themed banquet. Costume hire costs around $US50 for women and around $US40 for men.

Complimentary smartphone

You no longer need to worry about massive charges on your phone when you go abroad. International travelling just got easier – that is, at least, if you’re staying at the Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong.

Guests can access free smartphones with unlimited data, a personal Wi-Fi hotspot, and the ability to make free local and international calls to nine countries. It also includes a local restaurant guide.

Helicopter glacier tours

Explore the stunning snow-covered peaks and glacier fjords along the coast of British Columbia through a private helicopter tour at Sonora Resort.

Starting at $US4,290 for one hour and $US6,160 for 2.5 hours, the tour takes guests to breathtaking destinations that very few get to see. Later, they will stop at a remote mountaintop to enjoy a gourmet picnic with 360-degree views.

Genealogy research

If you’ve ever wondered what your ancestors were like, the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, will help you find out. An elite genealogist can help you discover your family history for around $US200.

Cirque du Soleil fitness classes

Club Med

Club Med Punta Cana can teach you how to become an acrobat. Its “CREACTIVE” fitness program teaches guests more than 30 different acrobatic skills used in real Cirque du Soleil productions.

You will learn everything from trapeze flying and bungee exercises to tightrope and aerial skills, all under the supervision of Cirque du Soleil staff at the Dominican Republic resort. The service is free to all guests staying at the hotel.

Test drive a sports car

Located in Gateway, Colorado, Gateway Canyons Resort sits in a stunning desert setting that’s perfect for off-roading adventures. With the “Driven Experiences” program, guests can try out a fleet of high-performance cars, including the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, Mercedes-Benz SL550, and Ford Mustang Shelby GT.

Seasoned instructors will lead you through the two-mile desert training facility before letting you embark on your own adventure. Prices start at $US150 for a four-hour experience.

Workout concierges

Westin Hotels make it easy for you to stay in shape. The so-called “running concierge” leads runs for guests, gives recommendations on the best running routes, organizes healthy meals, and will even help guests prepare for races.

For those who would rather work out alone, in selected locations you can book a room with a treadmill or a stationary bike. You can’t even use the excuse that you forgot your workout gear. For $US5, they will deliver New Balance shoes and clothing to your room.

Surf hosts

Monarch Beach hotel in Dana Point, California, makes sure its guests enjoy the waves.

The hotel’s “surf hosts” offer private one-on-one surf lessons and make sure that when you come out of the sea, a towel, umbrella, and lounge chairs are ready and waiting for you.

Private tequila tour and tasting

Four Seasons

Tequila lovers can take a behind-the-scenes look at how the drink is produced with a tour organised by the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico.

The package, which is $US23,000 for two people, includes a private helicopter ride to the family-run Jose Cuervo distillery in Tequila, Mexico, where an expert will give you an exclusive tour. After, you’ll sip tequila while listening to live, local music.

Paragliding tour

Enjoy views unlike any other while paragliding from the top of Zighy Mountain at the Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman.

The hotel’s professional paraglider can take guests around the edge of the mountain, where they can explore the bay from as high as 960 feet. The trip costs $US183 per person.

Helicopter cave tours

Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler has partnered with Headline Mountain Holidays to create one-of-a-kind luxury adventures for guests.

Take a private helicopter ride over Canada’s largest and southernmost ice cap, and enjoy a guided tour through the ice caves. It costs $US1,395 a person.

Personal makeup artist

Guests can be pampered with just the touch of a button at the WestHouse Hotel New York, thanks to the hotel’s connection with NOMI Beauty experts.

Reserve hair and makeup services straight to your Manhattan room. Prices for the service start at $US95 for a blowout.

Stargazing

Thanks to its location at the top of a mountain in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, Primland provides guests with an incredible environment for stargazing.

The resort has an observatory dome that has a Celestron CGE Pro 1400 series telescope, and resident astronomers schedule telescope and dome presentations for guests throughout the week. The “Star Walk” experience starts at $US35 per person and consists of a 45-minute program.

In-room bartender

Tim Porter

At Cavallo Point in San Francisco, the In-Room Bartender program allows guests to customise cocktail packages that are either prepared by an in-room bartender or premade and delivered to the room.

Guests can also have the cocktail ingredients sent directly to them so they can mix the drink themselves. The service is available any time and costs $US50 excluding tax, gratuity, and a delivery fee.

After-hours private pool time for adults

Feel the romance when you take advantage of the private after-hours use of the adults-only Serenity Pool at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii.

From dusk until dawn, guests can schedule everything from a personally prepared gourmet meal near the pool to couples’ massages under the stars.

Personal shopper and stylist

Nick Simonite

Shop from the comfort of your room at the Hotel Saint Cecilia in Austin, Texas.

The hotel has partnered with fashion and lifestyle store ByGeorge to curate a styling session for guests. A wardrobe stylist will bring curated pieces from the company’s collection to your room, free of charge.

Private firework display

Las Ventanas al Paraíso

With the press of a button, guests at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Mexico can create a completely customisable fireworks display directly outside their window.

Using a specially designed iPad app, you can select a pre-designed show or create a completely unique display of pyrotechnic effects, all in your favourite colours and timed exactly how you want.

Time on the slopes with an Olympian

L’Apogee Courchevel

Guests of L’Apogee Courchevel, a five-star hotel in the Alps, can spend the morning skiing with Jean-Luc Lefrançois, who is both an experienced skiier and the hotel’s chef.

After the guided tour, guests enjoy a gourmet picnic on the slopes, prepared by the chef himself. After returning to the hotel in the afternoon, participants can also enjoy a culinary display and champagne toast.

Jet lag gurus

Spencer Platt/Getty The Waldorf Astoria, the landmark New York hotel, is viewed on October 6, 2014 in New York City.

Previously called The Mandarin Oriental, the newly-rebranded Waldorf Astoria recently made headlines for hiring Jet lag gurus to conduct personal consultations with guests to design a custom treatment package.

Among other suggestions, some examples at the Las Vegas hotel include specialised baths with essential oils and detox lunches.

Personalised dinner on the beach

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara

Located on a remote island off the coast of Qatar, Banana Island is full of unique amenities. However, its most impressive may be the “dining by design” option for a dinner by the sea.

In addition to its impressive restaurants, guests can opt for a customised menu option: Seated at a table set up on the beach, guests can rattle off suggestions – and a waiter will deliver the message to the chef.

Private helicopter trip to a French vineyard

Recently named the No. 1 hotel in Europe, La Réserve in Paris – like other hotels – includes a personal butler, along with its hidden smoking room. In addition to these luxuries, guests who want to take their wine tasting a step further can board a private helicopter and head to the French countryside.

The helicopter drops guests off at La Réserve’s sister hotel in Bordeaux, where guests can escape the city and enjoy the hotel’s surrounding vineyard. After a one-night getaway, a helicopter will return guests to the French capital to finish out their stay.

Snorkelling lessons in an on-site pool with over 4,000 tropical fish

One of the property’s seven on-site pools, King’s Pond at the Four Seasons Hualailai in Hawaii is home to over 4,000 tropical fish. There, guests can rent snorkelling gear, and lessons are available from on-site staff.

Northern lights-viewing and hot springs tour

Rated one of the top hotels in Europe, Deplar Farm in Iceland acts as home base for many unique excursions. However, its most impressive offer may be the chance to view the northern lights during the winter season.

Meanwhile, in the summer, guests can enjoy tours of the nearby hot springs, along with horseback riding through the Viking landscapes.

A custom cake topped with a diamond necklace

The Venetian Magnums of Moët could be yours.

One of Vegas’ well-known hotels, The Venetian recently unveiled its latest extravagant amenity: a $US450,000 stay including a custom cake topped with a diamond necklace.

Known as the “Want The World” option, other featured items include Swarovski-covered Moët & Chandon Champagne bottles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.