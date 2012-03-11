The World's Most Outrageous Hotel Amenities

Courtesy Viceroy Riviera Maya



This post originally appeared at Departures.Now that ultra-plush bathrobes, high-thread-count linens and designer toiletries are de rigueur at upscale hotels, top properties are offering innovative and extravagant perks to ensure a distinctive experience.

Take a look at the amenities >

Some, like the Ritz Carlton South Beach’s tanning butler and Hotel Monaco’s pet psychic, trend toward the whimsical. Others are designed to enrich guests’ connection to the locale, like the in-house art concierge at Le Royal Monceau, who will design a trip through the best Parisian museums and galleries, or the genealogists on hand at Ireland’s Lodge at Doonbeg to track visitors’ family ancestry.

While some hotels charge a fee for these over-the-top services, many do not, adding it to the lavish perks and anticipated benefit of any stay at an extraordinary hotel, says Jonathan Frolich, general manager of Andaz 5th Avenue in Manhattan. As part of his own property’s commitment to connecting guests with New York culture, Frolich and his team commissioned street artists to graffiti the walls of the hotel and offered guests an opportunity to jump a multi-month wait list to get a tattoo created by world-famous artist Mister Cartoon, whose client list includes Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake.

“Years ago, the grandest hotels were bastions of culture, representing whatever was happening artistically in that city,” says Frolich. “That commitment and connection has disappeared for a very long time—we’re trying to bring it back.”

For those eager to experience this renaissance in luxe hotel services—or simply get pampered in a creative, new way—here’s a menu of perks and amenities available around the world.

Take a look at the amenities >

More from Departures:

10 Stunning Hotel Penthouses

Top Bath Products at Luxury Hotels

25 Top Travel Apps

Top Hotel Room Service

Spectacular Hotel Fireplaces

This story was originally published by Departures.

Fragrance Butler, Rosewood Hotels, North America and Saudi Arabia For some adventurers, a new city is an occasion to try a new scent. Rosewood Hotels recently announced it would provide a dedicated fragrance butler in each of its North American and Saudi Arabian properties. The butler arrives to guests' suites with a fragrance menu tailored to the hotel, with offerings like Chanel No. 5, Bulgari Black, Daisy Marc Jacobs and Chanel CoCo Mademoiselle for women and, for the gents, Tom Ford for Men, Bulgari Pour Homme and Hermes Terre d'Hermes. rosewoodhotels.com Source: Departures Artist in Residence, Andaz 5th Avenue, New York City Tea Sommelier, The Lanesborough London Apsleys at The Lanesborough takes its tea as seriously as most fine restaurants take their wine--which is why the hotel decided to create the world's first tea sommelier. Guests enjoying the property's award-winning afternoon tea service can confab with expert Karl Kessab (who has led the hotel to win the United Kingdom Tea Council's Award of Excellence three years running) on the characteristics and benefits of their selections, as well as various preparation techniques. One not-to-be-missed brew he recommends is Rose of the Orient, an exotic antioxidant-rich green-tea blend flavored with jasmine, cornflower blossoms and rosebuds. lanesborough.com Source: Departures Soap Concierge, Viceroy Riviera Maya, Mexico Whether guests need relaxation or invigoration after a long day of travel, there's a soap to fit the bill at the recently renovated and renamed Viceroy (formerly the Tides). Upon arrival, the property's soap concierge will come by to offer a variety of artisanal cleansing options, created by hand in nearby Mayan communities using organic ingredients. Scents change with the seasons (melon in spring; cinnamon in winter), each with its own restorative benefits. viceroyrivieramaya.com Source: Departures Pet Psychic, Hotel Monaco Portland There's more! Check out the rest of the amenities here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.