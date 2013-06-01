The 15 Most Outrageous Beards In Sports

Philip Johnson
Athletes can get away with ridiculous looks.

While many athletes choose to focus on fancy jewelry or designer clothes, some men listen to the beast within and grow the funkiest facial hair possible.

From the disheveled to the finely-twirled, our list of the most ridiculous beards in sports spans the sporting world.

Josh Reddick, Oakland Athletics

A's outfielder Josh Reddick is engaged in a battle for beard supremacy with WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan. Reddick's disgusting look belies his beautiful play--last season he won a Gold Glove.

Scott Hartnell, Philadelphia Flyers

Hartnell's sick flow is the envy of every hockey player. His playoff beards puts all others to shame.

Antonio Garay, New York Jets

Garay's custom beard game is unparalleled. Note the wondrously ostentatious extension into the side of his head. His beard knows no limits.

Jayson Werth, Washington Nationals

Werth's contract is just as outrageous as his beard. In 2011 he signed a seven-year, $126 million deal that he has yet to live up to.

Brett Keisel, Pittsburgh Steelers

All of beardom mourned the loss of Keisel's coat when he shaved for charity in February. Keisel looked so different his own 2-year-old daughter didn't recognise him.

Mike Beltran, MMA Referee

It's like a mustache waterfall.

James Harden, Houston Rockets

He's known as The Beard. Enough said.

Carlos Villanueva, Chicago Cubs

The Dominican righty has been solid for the Cubs this year. Credit the 'stache.

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Dirk vowed not to shave his beard until his team reached .500 this year. He likely didn't expect that would take three months. He shaved instantly the Mavs evened their record on April 14.

Michael Phelps, Swimmer

The Olympic legend likes to experiment. Our favourite is this power 'stache he rocked at this year's AFC Championship game.

Roy Nelson, UFC Fighter

'Big Country' likes burgers, beer bellies and beards...and knockouts. The master of the overhand right is riding a three fight win streak and gaining serious momentum behind a potential title shot.

Mike Commadore, Texas Stars

A fireball of glory.

Djibril Cisse, Soccer Player

The flamboyant French footballer is the Dennis Rodman of global soccer. The dyed beard is an inverse of the Antonio Garay look.

Scott Sitz, Florida State Baseball

Sitz is the closest living thing to a real world Kenny Powers.

Brian Wilson, San Francisco Giants

Wilson has become a caricature of himself recently, but his beard still rocks.

