The 15 Most Outrageous Beards In Sports

Athletes can get away with ridiculous looks.
While many athletes choose to focus on fancy jewelry or designer clothes, some men listen to the beast within and grow the funkiest facial hair possible.
From the disheveled to the finely-twirled, our list of the most ridiculous beards in sports spans the sporting world.
A's outfielder Josh Reddick is engaged in a battle for beard supremacy with WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan. Reddick's disgusting look belies his beautiful play--last season he won a Gold Glove.
Hartnell's sick flow is the envy of every hockey player. His playoff beards puts all others to shame.
Garay's custom beard game is unparalleled. Note the wondrously ostentatious extension into the side of his head. His beard knows no limits.
Werth's contract is just as outrageous as his beard. In 2011 he signed a seven-year, $126 million deal that he has yet to live up to.
All of beardom mourned the loss of Keisel's coat when he shaved for charity in February. Keisel looked so different his own 2-year-old daughter didn't recognise him.
The Dominican righty has been solid for the Cubs this year. Credit the 'stache.
Dirk vowed not to shave his beard until his team reached .500 this year. He likely didn't expect that would take three months. He shaved instantly the Mavs evened their record on April 14.
The Olympic legend likes to experiment. Our favourite is this power 'stache he rocked at this year's AFC Championship game.
'Big Country' likes burgers, beer bellies and beards...and knockouts. The master of the overhand right is riding a three fight win streak and gaining serious momentum behind a potential title shot.
The flamboyant French footballer is the Dennis Rodman of global soccer. The dyed beard is an inverse of the Antonio Garay look.
Wilson has become a caricature of himself recently, but his beard still rocks.
