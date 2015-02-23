The 19 Actors With The Most Oscar Nominations Of All Time

Mallory Schlossberg
Meryl Streep oscars 2014Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meryl Streep received her 19th Oscar nod when the87th Academy Awards nominationswere announced in January.

Streep, who was nominated for best supporting actress in Disney’s “Into the Woods,” is, by far, the most-nominated actor of all time.

Despite her 19 nods, Streep has only won three times — for “Kramer Vs. Kramer” (1979), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982), and “The Iron Lady” (2012).

No other actor comes close to Streep’s 19 nominations.

We’ve compiled a list of the actors with the most nominations for film roles consulting the Academy Awards Databases.

The 87th Academy Awards will air Sun., Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC (midday, AEDT).

Meryl Streep, 19 nominations (3 wins)

Meryl streep 2012 oscarsDan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty ImagesStreep at The Oscars in 2012, after her win for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Iron Lady.’

Katharine Hepburn, 12 (4 wins)

Katharine hepburn a philadelphia storyReuters Pictures

Jack Nicholson, 12 nominations (3 wins)

Oscars 70s jack nicholsonAP

Bette Davis, 10 nominations (2 wins)

Bette davisAP

Laurence Olivier, 10 nominations (1 win, 2 honorary awards)

Olivier hamletAP

Paul Newman, 9 nominations (1 win, 1 honorary award, 1 Hersholt award)

NewmanAP Photos

Spencer Tracy, 9 nominations (2 wins)

SpencertracyAP Photo

Marlon Brando, 8 nominations (2 wins)

MarlonbrandoAP Photo

Jack Lemmon, 8 nominations (2 wins)

Jacklemmon under yum yum treeAP Photo

Peter O’Toole, 8 nominations (1 honorary award)

Peter O'TooleAssociated Press

Al Pacino, 8 nominations (1 win)

Al pacino smilingGareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Geraldine Page, 8 nominations (1 win)

Geraldine pageAP Photo

Ingrid Bergman, 7 nominations (3 wins)

Wikimedia Commons

Richard Burton, 7 nominations (no wins)

Richard burtonAP Photo

Judi Dench, 7 nominations (1 win)

Judi DenchAP Photo/Jonathan Short, File

Robert DeNiro, 7 nominations (2 wins)

Robert De NiroErnesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Jane Fonda, 7 nominations (2 wins)

Jane Fonda CannesPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Greer Garson, 7 nominations (1 win)

Greer garsonAP Photo

Dustin Hoffman, 7 nominations (2 wins)

Dustin hoffmanAP Photo

Fun fact: Walt Disney received 59 nominations (and 26 wins), making him the most-nominated person of all time.

