The 19 Actors With The Most Oscar Nominations Of All Time

Meryl Streep received her 19th Oscar nod when the87th Academy Awards nominationswere announced in January.

Streep, who was nominated for best supporting actress in Disney’s “Into the Woods,” is, by far, the most-nominated actor of all time.

Despite her 19 nods, Streep has only won three times — for “Kramer Vs. Kramer” (1979), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982), and “The Iron Lady” (2012).

No other actor comes close to Streep’s 19 nominations.

We’ve compiled a list of the actors with the most nominations for film roles consulting the Academy Awards Databases.

The 87th Academy Awards will air Sun., Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC (midday, AEDT).

Meryl Streep, 19 nominations (3 wins)

Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images Streep at The Oscars in 2012, after her win for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Iron Lady.’

Katharine Hepburn, 12 (4 wins)

Jack Nicholson, 12 nominations (3 wins)

Bette Davis, 10 nominations (2 wins)

Laurence Olivier, 10 nominations (1 win, 2 honorary awards)

Paul Newman, 9 nominations (1 win, 1 honorary award, 1 Hersholt award)

Spencer Tracy, 9 nominations (2 wins)

Marlon Brando, 8 nominations (2 wins)

Jack Lemmon, 8 nominations (2 wins)

Peter O’Toole, 8 nominations (1 honorary award)

Al Pacino, 8 nominations (1 win)

Geraldine Page, 8 nominations (1 win)

Ingrid Bergman, 7 nominations (3 wins)

Richard Burton, 7 nominations (no wins)

Judi Dench, 7 nominations (1 win)

Robert DeNiro, 7 nominations (2 wins)

Jane Fonda, 7 nominations (2 wins)

Greer Garson, 7 nominations (1 win)

Dustin Hoffman, 7 nominations (2 wins)

Fun fact: Walt Disney received 59 nominations (and 26 wins), making him the most-nominated person of all time.

