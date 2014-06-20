CHART: Most Online Shoppers Don't Mind Waiting At Least Six Days For A Delivery

Online shoppers are surprisingly patient when it comes to waiting for their orders to arrive, according to a survey from the United Parcel Service, compiled by BI Intelligence in the chart below.

Roughly one in four online shoppers say they are usually willing to wait eight days or more for their purchases to be delivered.

68% say they are willing to wait four to seven days for their delivery.

Only 7% of online shoppers regularly want their order within two to three days, and just 1% say they regularly demand next-day delivery.

Keep in mind that faster shipping is usually more expensive for the customer, so online shoppers may simply be used to choosing the cheapest delivery option and getting their order a bit later. The findings suggest that for now, people don’t shop online for things that they need right away. If it’s an urgent purchase, that person will likely run to the nearest store.

