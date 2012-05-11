These Are 16 Of The Most Intentionally Offensive Ads You'll Ever See

Laura Stampler
chip shop award offensive ad

Agencies, freelancers, and advertising students around the world are waiting to see whether they’ve won the U.K.-based Chip Shop Awards, honouring “creativity with no limits.”The awards go to ads that creative types wish they could run if only their clients would let them.

Finalists have been announced in categories ranging from “best use of bad taste” to “best politically incorrect,” and as suspected, they are pretty shocking.

An offensive fake ad submitted by The CBK Group made headlines when it circulated in February, but it didn’t make the final cut. (The ad for Sapporo read, “A beer so good it’s hard to believe we made it with our eyes three-quarters closed.”)

Judges include bigwigs from agencies including TBWA, GS&P, and Leo Burnett.

Brand: Pet Funeral Services
Company: C21

Brand: Marmite
Company: Fifth Ring

Brand: CSCP
Company: IAS b2b Marketing

Brand: KFC
Company: Big Communications

Brand: Danish Frisbee Sports Union
Company: DMJX

Brand: Victoria's Secret
Company: Aimia

Brand: TFL
Company: Elvis Communications

Brand: The Sunday Sun
Company: Not News International

Brand: Nando's
Company: Gun For Hire creative services

Brand: Viagra
Company: suisse

Brand: Spastic Society of Australia
Credited Individuals: Chris Hanrahan

Brand: Diving Holidays
Company: Freelance
Credited Individuals: Biggibbo and Chelski

Brand: BBC
Company: C21

Brand: Dulux
Company: Fortune Cookie

Brand: Microsoft
Company: LHM Media

Brand: Pedigree
Company: Bonafide Creative

Not quite offended enough?

Here are 20 more ads that will gross you out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.