Punishing The 1% Isn't Going To Fix Inequality

It is amazing how the “one per cent” epithet, a reference to the top 1% of earners, has caught on in the United States and elsewhere in the developed world.



In the United States, this 1% includes all those with a 2006 household income of at least $386,000.

In the popular narrative, the 1% is thickly populated with unscrupulous corporate titans, greedy bankers, and insider-trading hedge-fund managers.

Reading some progressive economists, it might seem that the answer to all of America’s current problems is to tax the 1% and redistribute to everyone else.

Of course, underlying this narrative is the view that this income is ill-gotten, made possible by Bush-era tax cuts, the broken corporate governance system, and the conflict-of-interest-ridden financial system.

The 1% are not people who have earned money the hard way by making real things, so there is no harm in taking it away from them.

