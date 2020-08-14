Should you pay for Peacock? Data reveals you can watch most of its movies and TV shows on the free version.

Universal Pictures The ‘Bourne’ trilogy is streaming on Peacock for free.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, launched last month with an ad-supported free version and two Premium paid-subscription tiers.

Peacock Premium – which includes everything in the free version plus exclusive content – had 730 movies and 269 TV shows as of July 31, while the free version had 672 movies and 249 TV shows.

Peacock has gained 10 million signups since it soft launched for Comcast customers in April, but it’s unclear how many of those are paid subscribers.

Peacock Premium subscribers get access to all of the service’s movies and TV shows, either through an ad-supported tier for $US4.99 per month or an ad-free “Premium Plus” tier for $US9.99 per month.

But those who use the free version already have access to most of what Premium has to offer, according to data provided to Business Insider by the streaming search engine Reelgood.

Peacock Premium had 730 movies and 269 TV shows as of July 31, while the free version had 672 movies and 249 TV shows. That means that Premium had just 58 more movies and 20 more TV shows exclusive to paying subscribers that aren’t available on the free version.

There’s also not much of a difference in quality between the Premium and free versions. The average IMDb rating for movies on Peacock Premium, according to Reelgood, is 6.1 and 6.0 on the free version. The average rating for TV shows is 7.0 on both versions.

Peacock is the latest entry in a crowded streaming space that includes established players like Netflix and Hulu, as well as newcomers like Disney Plus and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. With so many streaming options, some consumers may resort to Peacock’s free version rather than paying for another subscription, especially since most of Peacock’s content is offered at no price.

Reelgood data suggest that may be the case. It estimated that 89.5% of streaming usage on Peacock is through its free version while the remaining 10.5% is through Premium, based on activity by Reelgood’s 2 million users in the US.

But the prominence of the free version is part of the initial plan, according to Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

“There’s just a lot of friction that we were identifying in the market,” Strauss told Business Insider ahead of Peacock’s launch in July. “We saw through research that people were getting frustrated with how many services they had to subscribe to. They were kind of popping in and out of these services, based on whether they want to watch a buzzy original … or they might’ve been getting it on a promotion and not realising it was a promotion.”

A major reason that users might subscribe to Premium (over the free version) is for its original TV shows and movies. At launch, Peacock offered some free episodes of its originals, but only Premium subscribers can access the full seasons of its nine original TV series.

But the critical reception to them has been mixed. Its flagship sci-fi series, “Brave New World,” has a 41% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. RogerEbert.com called it “definitively hollow.” “Intelligence,” starring David Schwimmer, has a 46% critic score. “The Capture,” however, has an impressive 92% score.

Overall, the free strategy seems to be working for Peacock in signing up subscribers. Comcast, NBCU’s parent company, said late last month that Peacock had gained 10 million signups since it soft launched in April for Comcast customers. It’s unclear, though, how many of those are paid subscribers.

For comparison, 4.1 million users had activated the HBO Max app as of June 30, WarnerMedia’s parent company AT&T said last month. Disney Plus had 60.5 million subscribers as of last week since launching in November.

Peacock’s launch hasn’t been without its hurdles. Notably, like HBO Max, it’s not available on Roku or Amazon devices, the two largest streaming distribution platforms.

